Mass General Brigham Announces Collaboration with Regent Surgical

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mass General Brigham has announced a collaboration with Regent Surgical (“Regent”) to improve access and reduce costs for patients in New England by creating new MGB ambulatory surgery center (ASC) capabilities. The collaboration is designed to improve patient outcomes by providing more timely, accessible, and affordable high-quality care, driven by a shared focus on investing in and supporting physicians, infrastructure, and services.

According to the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, both commercial insurers and government programs typically pay substantially lower prices for procedures performed in ASCs compared to the same procedures performed in a hospital setting. In addition to lower overall prices, ASCs offer patients more convenient locations, shorter wait times, and potentially lower cost sharing. Evidence supports that safety and quality metrics at ASCs are comparable to, and in some cases better than, those in hospital settings. Massachusetts has among the fewest number of ASCs per capita in the country.

As a leader in developing and managing surgery center partnerships with health systems, Regent will accelerate Mass General Brigham’s work to reduce wait times and potential disruptions, while creating a more convenient, seamless care journey that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of patients and optimally supports the physicians and care teams.

“Patients in the communities we serve often travel long distances and face long wait times for procedures in our hospitals that are much better suited to an outpatient setting,” said Ron Walls, MD, chief operating officer of Mass General Brigham. “With this collaboration, we are investing in our patients and our doctors, with the goals of easing our capacity crisis, reducing wait times for important, low-acuity procedures, strengthening outcomes, improving patient and provider experiences, and reducing cost.”

“We know that our capacity crisis is exacerbated when we perform services in our hospitals that are appropriate for the lower cost, closer-to-home setting that an ASC provides. Improving access to physician-led ASCs will better support physician referrals, lessen patient wait time for important procedures, and help respond to the extraordinary demand for services in our hospitals, ensuring that resources are available for those who truly need them,” said Thomas Sequist, MD, MPH, chief medical officer of Mass General Brigham.

"Regent is honored to create this partnership that will deliver lasting value for patients, physicians, and the broader communities Mass General Brigham serves,” said Travis Messina, chief executive officer of Regent. “Our partnership with MGB will accomplish this goal by creating appropriate, convenient spaces for needed services that prioritize the patient both clinically and compassionately, which ultimately ensures the highest quality outcomes and peace of mind. This is reflected in the willingness of 93% of our patients to recommend Regent ASCs to a family or friend."

Since its founding in 2001, Regent has been at the forefront of outpatient care delivery, operating and managing ASC locations across 13 states in partnership with leading health systems. Regent has built a reputation for patient-centered alliances that enhance the care quality and experience for patients, and drive innovation and operational excellence for health systems and physicians.

The collaboration will offer services including orthopedic, minor surgical, ophthalmological, and endoscopic procedures, which all have excessive wait times, largely driven by the paucity of ASCs in New England. Facilitating more rapid access to high quality care improves patient outcomes. Today’s announcement is part of Mass General Brigham’s unified quality work that seeks to achieve the best possible care for every patient who needs us, every time they need us, from the common to the complex, from the hospital to the home.

