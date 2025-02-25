The Middleby Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

  • Net sales of $1,014 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.07 and adjusted net earnings per share of $2.88
  • Operating income of $170 million and 16.8% of net sales
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $251 million and organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.8%
  • Record operating cash flows of $687 million for the full year and $240 million for the quarter
  • Net leverage reduced to 2.0x
  • Repurchased $16.4 million of Middleby common shares in the fourth quarter
  • Completed the acquisitions of Emery Thompson, JC Ford and Gorreri

ELGIN, Ill.--()--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We closed 2024 by delivering our strongest margins of the year. Exceptional profitability achievements by our Food Processing and Commercial Foodservice platforms, and a strong result in the residential segment given the depressed market conditions, led us to record cash flow for the year. These results are being delivered while also making critical investments across all our businesses that are uniquely positioning us for the future.

“We have continued to execute on our strategic initiatives focused on driving sustainable long-term organic growth, with recent launches of transformative product innovations and investments in differentiated go-to market capabilities. While we are currently facing challenging industry macro-conditions, we expect to see growth across all three of our foodservice segments as we progress through 2025. Our investments will continue to strengthen our leadership position across our businesses, positioning us very favorably as we anticipate moving into a multi-year recovery,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of the Middleby Corporation.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

  • Net sales increased 0.5% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 1.3% in the fourth quarter over the comparative prior year period.
  • A reconciliation of organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:
 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

 

Reported Net Sales Growth

(2.9) %

 

(2.1) %

 

14.4 %

 

0.5 %

 

Acquisitions

0.2 %

 

— %

 

10.2 %

 

2.1 %

 

Foreign Exchange Rates

(0.3) %

 

0.4 %

 

(0.5) %

 

(0.2) %

 

Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)

(2.8) %

 

(2.4) %

 

4.7 %

 

(1.3) %

 

(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates

 

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Operating income during the fourth quarter included $38.6 million of impairment charges as compared to $78.1 million of impairment charges in the prior year period primarily associated with tradenames within the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $251.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $235.2 million in the prior year. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:
 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

 

Adjusted EBITDA

28.1 %

 

13.1 %

 

29.6 %

 

24.8 %

 

Acquisitions

— %

 

— %

 

(0.7) %

 

— %

 

Foreign Exchange Rates

0.1 %

 

(0.1) %

 

(0.1) %

 

— %

 

Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

28.0 %

 

13.2 %

 

30.3 %

 

24.8 %

 

(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.

 

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Operating cash flows during the fourth quarter amounted to $239.7 million in comparison to $255.7 million in the prior year period. Operating cash flows for the twelve months period ended December 28, 2024 amounted to $686.8 million in comparison to $628.8 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter the company repurchased $16.4 million of Middleby common shares and approximately $20.0 million to date in the first quarter of 2025. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 2.0x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $893.8 million.
  • Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2024 fiscal fourth quarter amounted to $1.7 billion as compared to $2.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Our borrowing availability at the end of the fourth quarter was approximately $3.1 billion.

“We continue to scale our Food Processing platform, completing two acquisitions in the fourth quarter. We have targeted the snack food category as an attractive growing market. The acquisition of JC Ford complements our existing product offerings, significantly strengthening our presence in this faster-growing category of tortilla production equipment systems. The company has developed innovative solutions that have been quickly accepted as the industry standard, allowing customers to automate production lines with a low cost of ownership.

“We also added Gorreri Food Processing Technology, an Italian leading manufacturer of equipment for the baked goods industry, including cakes, pies, muffins, tarts and other desert line solutions. Their premium-quality advanced industrial and semi-industrial baked goods solutions further expands the markets our food processing group serves,” added Mr. FitzGerald.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results at 8 a.m. Eastern/7 a.m. Central Time on February 25th. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (844) 481-3012, or (412) 317-1878 for international access, and ask to join the Middleby conference call. The conference call will be available for replay from the company’s website.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

4th Qtr,
2024

 

4th Qtr,
2023

 

4th Qtr,
2024

 

4th Qtr,
2023

Net sales

$

1,013,881

 

 

$

1,008,576

 

 

$

3,875,162

 

 

$

4,036,605

 

Cost of sales

 

624,946

 

 

 

621,807

 

 

 

2,404,793

 

 

 

2,502,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

388,935

 

 

 

386,769

 

 

 

1,470,369

 

 

 

1,534,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

178,394

 

 

 

191,585

 

 

 

762,502

 

 

 

806,946

 

Restructuring expenses

 

3,135

 

 

 

2,436

 

 

 

14,181

 

 

 

14,134

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

(1,139

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,139

)

 

 

 

Impairments

 

38,637

 

 

 

78,114

 

 

 

38,637

 

 

 

78,114

 

Income from operations

 

169,908

 

 

 

114,634

 

 

 

656,188

 

 

 

634,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net

 

19,990

 

 

 

28,277

 

 

 

92,229

 

 

 

120,348

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

 

(3,653

)

 

 

(2,142

)

 

 

(14,897

)

 

 

(9,071

)

Other expense, net

 

541

 

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

4,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

153,030

 

 

 

86,928

 

 

 

577,320

 

 

 

519,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

40,726

 

 

 

10,635

 

 

 

148,887

 

 

 

118,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

112,304

 

 

$

76,293

 

 

$

428,433

 

 

$

400,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.09

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

7.97

 

 

$

7.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.42

 

 

$

7.90

 

 

$

7.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

53,764

 

 

 

53,601

 

 

 

53,738

 

 

 

53,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

54,334

 

 

 

53,768

 

 

 

54,209

 

 

 

54,086

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Dec 28, 2024

 

Dec 30, 2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

689,533

 

$

247,496

Accounts receivable, net

 

643,355

 

 

644,576

Inventories, net

 

841,567

 

 

935,867

Prepaid expenses and other

 

131,566

 

 

112,690

Prepaid taxes

 

24,022

 

 

25,230

Total current assets

 

2,330,043

 

 

1,965,859

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

525,965

 

 

510,898

Goodwill

 

2,518,222

 

 

2,486,310

Other intangibles, net

 

1,611,037

 

 

1,693,076

Long-term deferred tax assets

 

6,281

 

 

7,945

Pension benefits assets

 

91,207

 

 

38,535

Other assets

 

200,396

 

 

204,069

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,283,151

 

$

6,906,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

43,949

 

$

44,822

Accounts payable

 

208,908

 

 

227,080

Accrued expenses

 

576,465

 

 

579,192

Total current liabilities

 

829,322

 

 

851,094

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

2,351,118

 

 

2,380,373

Long-term deferred tax liability

 

252,062

 

 

216,143

Accrued pension benefits

 

9,573

 

 

12,128

Other non-current liabilities

 

202,645

 

 

197,065

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

3,638,431

 

 

3,249,889

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,283,151

 

$

6,906,692

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company (1)

Three Months Ended December 28, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

609,446

 

 

$

185,042

 

 

$

219,393

 

 

$

1,013,881

 

Segment Operating Income

$

145,313

 

 

$

(12,654

)

 

$

58,071

 

 

$

169,908

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

23.8

%

 

 

(6.8

)%

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

7,577

 

 

 

4,167

 

 

 

2,576

 

 

 

14,781

 

Amortization

 

11,331

 

 

 

1,799

 

 

 

2,640

 

 

 

15,770

 

Restructuring expenses

 

931

 

 

 

1,946

 

 

 

258

 

 

 

3,135

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

727

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

2,578

 

 

 

3,632

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

 

 

 

402

 

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,012

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,139

)

 

 

(1,139

)

Impairments

 

5,197

 

 

 

28,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,637

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

171,076

 

 

$

24,149

 

 

$

64,984

 

 

$

251,150

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

28.1

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

29.6

%

 

 

24.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

627,864

 

 

$

189,012

 

 

$

191,700

 

 

$

1,008,576

 

Segment Operating Income

$

164,111

 

 

$

(63,647

)

 

$

46,986

 

 

$

114,634

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

26.1

%

 

 

(33.7

)%

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

7,189

 

 

 

3,567

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

13,328

 

Amortization

 

13,823

 

 

 

2,284

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

18,432

 

Restructuring expenses

 

515

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

703

 

 

 

2,436

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

(8,345

)

 

 

31

 

 

 

812

 

 

 

(7,502

)

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,742

 

Impairments

 

1,986

 

 

 

76,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,114

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

179,279

 

 

$

19,581

 

 

$

52,865

 

 

$

235,192

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

28.6

%

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

27.6

%

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $9.1 million and $16.5 million for the three months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Foreign exchange rates unfavorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.7 million for the three months ended December 28, 2024. 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company (1)

Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

2,419,236

 

 

$

724,923

 

 

$

731,003

 

 

$

3,875,162

 

Segment Operating Income

$

574,772

 

 

$

15,185

 

 

$

168,405

 

 

$

656,188

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

23.8

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

28,621

 

 

 

15,847

 

 

 

9,386

 

 

 

55,609

 

Amortization

 

49,133

 

 

 

7,214

 

 

 

8,091

 

 

 

64,438

 

Restructuring expenses

 

5,780

 

 

 

5,936

 

 

 

2,465

 

 

 

14,181

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

455

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

836

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

 

 

 

920

 

 

 

 

 

 

920

 

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

474

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,151

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,139

)

 

 

(1,139

)

Impairments

 

5,197

 

 

 

28,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,637

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

663,958

 

 

$

73,590

 

 

$

187,263

 

 

$

866,295

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

27.4

%

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

25.6

%

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

2,521,471

 

 

$

794,516

 

 

$

720,618

 

 

$

4,036,605

 

Segment Operating Income

$

616,224

 

 

$

(12,450

)

 

$

158,469

 

 

$

634,868

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

24.4

%

 

 

(1.6

)%

 

 

22.0

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

27,323

 

 

 

13,637

 

 

 

7,949

 

 

 

50,416

 

Amortization

 

56,728

 

 

 

9,052

 

 

 

9,271

 

 

 

75,051

 

Restructuring expenses

 

3,173

 

 

 

9,402

 

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

14,134

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

(6,014

)

 

 

76

 

 

 

2,087

 

 

 

(3,851

)

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

615

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

51,047

 

Impairments

 

1,986

 

 

 

76,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

78,114

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

699,420

 

 

$

95,845

 

 

$

179,335

 

 

$

900,394

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

27.7

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

24.9

%

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $58.5 million and $74.2 million for the twelve months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Foreign exchange rates unfavorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by $0.1 million for the twelve months ended December 28, 2024.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

4th Qtr, 2024

 

4th Qtr, 2023

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

Net earnings

$

112,304

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

76,293

 

 

$

1.42

 

Amortization (1)

 

17,557

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

20,218

 

 

 

0.38

 

Restructuring expenses

 

3,135

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

2,436

 

 

 

0.05

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

3,632

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

(7,502

)

 

 

(0.14

)

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

402

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

 

(3,653

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(2,142

)

 

 

(0.04

)

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Impairments

 

38,637

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

78,114

 

 

 

1.45

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

(1,139

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

 

(15,583

)

 

 

(0.29

)

 

 

(24,665

)

 

 

(0.46

)

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

155,304

 

 

$

2.88

 

 

$

142,760

 

 

$

2.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares

 

54,334

 

 

 

 

 

53,768

 

 

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

(394

)

 

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares

 

53,940

 

 

 

 

 

53,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

4th Qtr, 2024

 

4th Qtr, 2023

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

Net earnings

$

428,433

 

 

$

7.90

 

 

$

400,882

 

 

$

7.41

 

Amortization (1)

 

71,565

 

 

 

1.32

 

 

 

82,188

 

 

 

1.52

 

Restructuring expenses

 

14,181

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

14,134

 

 

 

0.26

 

Acquisition related adjustments

 

836

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

(3,851

)

 

 

(0.07

)

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

920

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

 

(14,897

)

 

 

(0.27

)

 

 

(9,071

)

 

 

(0.17

)

Charitable support to Ukraine

 

474

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

0.01

 

Impairments

 

38,637

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

78,114

 

 

 

1.44

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

(1,139

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

 

(28,529

)

 

 

(0.53

)

 

 

(42,414

)

 

 

(0.78

)

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

510,481

 

 

$

9.49

 

 

$

520,597

 

 

$

9.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares

 

54,209

 

 

 

 

 

54,086

 

 

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

(418

)

 

 

 

 

(442

)

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares

 

53,791

 

 

 

 

 

53,644

 

 

 

(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.

(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

4th Qtr, 2024

 

4th Qtr, 2023

 

4th Qtr, 2024

 

4th Qtr, 2023

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

$

239,734

 

 

$

255,687

 

 

$

686,816

 

 

$

628,790

 

Investing activities

 

(114,536

)

 

 

(16,518

)

 

 

(158,535

)

 

 

(155,742

)

Financing activities

 

(27,979

)

 

 

(165,171

)

 

 

(73,768

)

 

 

(390,939

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

$

239,734

 

 

$

255,687

 

 

$

686,816

 

 

$

628,790

 

Less: Capital expenditures, net sale of proceeds

 

(10,634

)

 

 

(15,534

)

 

 

(46,803

)

 

 

(85,179

)

Free cash flow

$

229,100

 

 

$

240,153

 

 

$

640,013

 

 

$

543,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

Contacts

John Joyner, VP of Investor Relations, jjoyner@middleby.com

