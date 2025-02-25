Spa Medicca Enhances Footprint in Ohio and Expands Service Offering by Partnering with Amy Brenner, MD & Associates

NASHVILLE, TN & CINCINNATI, OH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spa Medicca is excited to announce its partnership with Amy Brenner, MD & Associates.

Partnering with Dr. Brenner and her team further establishes Spa Medicca as the premier aesthetics and wellness business in greater Cincinnati. Amy Brenner, MD & Associates brings industry expertise as well as new hormone replacement therapy and sexual wellness services to the Spa Medicca patient base.

Dr. Amy Brenner, owner of Amy Brenner, MD and Associates, shared, “I am thrilled to announce my partnership with Spa Medicca, a company that shares my commitment to providing exceptional patient care in aesthetics, hormone optimization, and wellness. Their vision for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my own, and together, we will expand access to top-tier treatments while maintaining the highest standards of quality and patient satisfaction. I am excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings.”

Drew Gauthier of Seven Hills Capital commented, “The partnership between Amy Brenner, MD and Associates and Spa Medicca creates a truly differentiated platform in the Medical Aesthetics and Wellness space. The collective knowledge will enhance both practices ability to provide industry leading, one-stop shop patient care. In addition, this partnership reaffirms Seven Hills Capital’s desire to invest in the greater Cincinnati, OH market. We look forward to working with Dr. Brenner, Dr. Thieman, and the rest of the team to expand this unique, integrated model throughout the region.”

About Amy Brenner, MD & Associates

Since opening the practice in 2011, Dr. Amy Brenner, a certified OB/GYN, has developed the premier wellness practice in greater Cincinnati. The practice offers a “whole body” approach for its clients, which includes services focused on hormone replacement therapy, sexual wellness, weight loss, aesthetics, gynecology, and cosmetic gynecology. In addition to maintaining her practice, Dr. Brenner is a thought leader within women’s health and gynecology. She contributes back to the industry through speaking engagements, serving as an expert witness, and the development of the HealthiHer® podcast, where she shares her formula for helping patients look and feel their absolute best. For more information, please visit https://dramybrenner.com/.

About Spa Medicca

Spa Medicca, a Seven Hills Capital partner company, has a vision to become the most sought-after MedSpa in the region. The Company’s mission is to provide leading, expert care by considerate and highly educated professionals, all while enhancing natural beauty and giving patients the confidence they deserve. Spa Medicca seeks to achieve this vision and mission by partnering with top practices and practitioners to provide patients with first class care. For more information, please visit https://www.spamedicca.com/.

About Seven Hills Capital

Seven Hills Capital is an operator centric private equity firm, focused exclusively on opportunities within healthcare services. Founded by former operators, Seven Hills believes in building long-term businesses through collaboration with all stakeholders. For more information, please visit http://www.7hillscap.com.