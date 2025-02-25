Dassault Systèmes Reveals the Next Dimension of Product Design and Manufacturing with Apple Vision Pro

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in Virtual Twin Experience, today announced that 3D UNIV+RSES powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will leverage the power of spatial computing to provide a new dimension to virtual twins, with the new “3DLive” visionOS app, available this summer.

To make this vision a reality, Dassault Systèmes has partnered with Apple to integrate Apple Vision Pro into the next generation 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The deep engineering-level collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and Apple has brought together the best of both platforms to deliver this magical experience.

With 3DLive, virtual twins created on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be able to leap off the screen and into a user’s physical space, enabling real-time visualization and team collaboration in lifelike environments. Apple Vision Pro’s advanced cameras, sensors and tracking also allow virtual twins to interact with the physical world around them in 3D UNIV+RSES with scientific accuracy.

This unique and powerful way to model, simulate, manufacture, train and operate delivers value across all industry sectors and roles, enabling customers to harness the full potential of 3D UNIV+RSES and spatial computing to adapt quickly to market demand, ensure scientifically-accurate product quality, accelerate workforce training, collaborate and share knowledge and know-how.

“Our engineering collaboration with Apple represents a bold advance that reveals the power of 3D UNIV+RSES, where 3D is a universal language for a new world combining real and virtual,” said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Platform Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. “This is at the core of our next generation of representation of the world. The wide and growing adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform by our clients makes this cooperation a unique value for our gigantic, highly diversified customer base, seeing the high potential of 3D UNIV+RSES to collaborate and train our next generation AI-based experiences on their own virtual twin data set.”

“Apple Vision Pro continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with spatial computing and is changing the way people work across key industries," said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Vision Products Group. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to supercharge the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with spatial computing capabilities that will enable engineers and designers to effortlessly bring 3D designs to life in ways not previously possible.”

To access this groundbreaking experience, enterprise customers will be able to download Dassault Systèmes’ new 3DLive app for Apple Vision Pro this summer. Additionally, today Dassault Systèmes is releasing a new Apple Vision Pro app - HomeByMe Reality - that will allow users to imagine, explore and visualize their home interior and options, from the comfort of their own home, a furniture store or in a showroom. The app can also enable people to virtually tour real estate property.

This announcement was shared today at Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Forum in Houston, its annual event dedicated to industrial customers in North America.

