Amino Health Partners with GEM SLEEP to Expand Access to Evidence-Based Sleep Apnea Treatment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amino Health, the leading digital healthcare guidance platform, today announced a partnership with GEM SLEEP, a virtual sleep apnea care provider offering comprehensive, evidence-based solutions for patients nationwide. This collaboration will enable Amino Health members to seamlessly connect with GEM SLEEP through the Amino Health platform, expanding access to in-network, proven sleep apnea treatment.

"Sleep apnea is a serious but often overlooked health condition that impacts 30M+ people, and of those, less than 20% have been diagnosed” said Brian Sauer, CEO of GEM SLEEP. "By integrating with Amino Health’s platform, we can help more individuals access the care they need to improve their sleep, overall health, and quality of life."

Through the partnership, qualifying Amino Health members can now:

Access GEM SLEEP’s virtual diagnostic and treatment services for sleep apnea, including at-home sleep tests and CPAP therapy

Connect with board-certified sleep specialists for diagnosis and treatment recommendations

Receive comprehensive treatment from home, eliminating the need for lengthy wait times at traditional sleep clinics

Receive high-tech, high-touch support from the GEM SLEEP coaching program

Research has shown that untreated sleep apnea increases the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, making early and effective treatment critical. The partnership comes at a time when sleep apnea is increasingly recognized as a major public health issue. Studies estimate that over 30 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, yet 80% remain undiagnosed.

"Making high-quality healthcare more accessible is core to our mission at Amino Health," said John Asalone, CEO of Amino Health. "By partnering with GEM SLEEP, we’re helping our members access evidence-based sleep apnea treatment that is both effective and convenient. This collaboration represents our commitment to guiding people to affordable, in-network care that truly improves their health."

To learn more about Amino Health's healthcare guidance platform and GEM SLEEP, visit www.mygemsleep.com/sponsor/amino-health

About Amino Health

Amino Health is a healthcare navigation company dedicated to connecting members to affordable, high-quality care. Its platform provides personalized care guidance that allows members to find and make informed decisions about providers, facilities, conditions, procedures, prescriptions, and more. Learn more at www.partners.amino.com/.

About GEM SLEEP

GEM SLEEP is a virtual sleep apnea care with expert-led, evidence-based care for obstructive sleep apnea. Through at-home diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing support, GEM SLEEP helps patients achieve better sleep and long-term health improvements. For more information, visit www.mygemsleep.com.