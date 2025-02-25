KEMI Transforms Workers’ Comp Claims With Origami Risk’s Core Solution

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI), the largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Kentucky, has completed the implementation of Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core claims solution, bringing speed, accuracy and efficiency to its claims process along with enhanced customer experience.

“The enhancements our team has configured in Origami’s claims functionalities mark a pivotal shift in how we serve our policyholders and claimants,” said Jon Stewart, KEMI’s President and CEO. “Our primary goal has always been to simplify and expedite the claims process. These enhancements allow us to deliver on that promise more effectively than ever before.”

Specifically, using Origami, KEMI implemented several major enhancements to transform the claims process for its policyholders and internal teams, including:

Automating assignment of claim numbers to expedite claim reporting.

Implementation of auto-adjudication capabilities to process claims faster and more accurately while reducing wait times.

Ability to integrate with external vendors, giving policyholders a more seamless experience, while strengthening KEMI’s collaboration with service providers.

Automating manual tasks to drive speed, efficiency and reduce errors.

Creating an updated examiner dashboard and feedback mechanisms that provide transparency and enable KEMI’s claims team to capture and address policyholder concerns in real time.

Following its implementation of Origami’s claim solution, KEMI plans to implement Origami’s solution for policy administration and billing. The use of Origami’s single platform for multiple core functions will bring KEMI a wide range of added operational benefits, including greater speed, efficiency, accuracy, and enhanced service capabilities.

“By implementing Origami’s suite of solutions, KEMI gains the flexibility to support its growth while delivering world-class service to the diverse clientele across its workers’ compensation policy, billing and claims operations,” said Mike Kaplan, president of the Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “Origami’s single instance multi-tenant SaaS platform was built to empower P&C insurers to meet business requirements faster and more cost effectively than with traditional legacy, on-premise solutions. We’re confident KEMI will see dramatic gains in efficiency, performance and customer satisfaction using the Origami platform.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control, claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About KEMI

Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is the largest provider of workers' compensation insurance in Kentucky, providing coverage to more than 22,000 policyholders in all 120 counties of the state. KEMI is a mutual insurance company owned by its policyholders, financed entirely by premium dollars and investment income. Our principles combined with our competitive pricing, responsible financial management, and focus on innovation, make KEMI the provider of choice for Kentucky's businesses. Visit: https://www.kemi.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third-party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.