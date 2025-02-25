Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Welcomes 10 Companies to its 2025 Program

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 10 enterprise-ready companies were chosen for the fifth class of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. This R&D program, powered by Boomtown Innovation, identifies and cultivates emerging companies from around the world to drive their growth and shape the sports industry while creating a space for Comcast and its partners to test and pilot new solutions. The 2025 program launches this week in Atlanta with an immersive kickoff designed to foster collaboration and facilitate deep customer discovery through experiential learning and behind-the-scenes access to world-class sporting events.

Chosen from over 1,600 applicants, the 2025 class will participate in a six-month program working directly with industry leaders from across SportsTech’s prestigious partner consortium, which includes NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor, the GOLF Channel, NASCAR, Premier League, PGA TOUR, University of Notre Dame, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling. This unique access facilitates rapid product development, cultivates industry partnerships, and positions these companies for accelerated commercial success. Entrepreneurs will work one-on-one with SportsTech advisors and participate in customized programming focused on refining go-to-market strategy, commercial business alignment, and adaptive business modeling. In turn, partners will be able to explore future opportunities with these companies and gain learnings and perspectives on evolving technologies and trends in the sports marketplace.

“This year's cohort has developed a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies poised to impact the future of sports, including in the areas of fan experience, athlete performance, and venue operations,” said Jenna Kurath, Vice President of Startup Partnerships and Head of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. “By investing in and supporting their growth, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech is driving key business outcomes for both our portfolio and our partners by offering a unique lens into the latest in sports innovation while shaping a more dynamic and engaging experience for fans and athletes worldwide.”

Since the first class debuted in 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech alumni have achieved more than 162 pilots, partnerships, and commercial deals with consortium partners. These companies have also earned attention in the broader marketplace, securing commercial deals with other major sports franchises and successfully adapting their technologies for applications adjacent to the industry, including hospitality, food service, and healthcare.

The Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Class of 2025 includes:

Camb.AI – Dubai, UAE

CAMB.AI empowers top sports broadcasters and leagues to translate content into any language, using proprietary AI to help ensure seamless localization and maximize audience engagement.

Diddo – Los Angeles, California, United States

Diddo uses proprietary AI to empower video content providers with a platform to let their viewers buy the goods and products they see on any screen.

Ekkobar – Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Ekkobar’s enterprise-wide solution is the “DNA Behind Social Decision Intelligence™,” a ground-breaking new way of understanding social media – beyond just numbers – that empowers sports and entertainment brands to mitigate risk, shape narratives and boost their bottom line.

Liminal Space – Los Angeles, California, United States

Liminal Space enables thrilling, wraparound holographic experiences for large audiences in sports, concerts, and attractions, providing VR-like immersion without the need for a headset.

LiveLike – New York, New York, United States

LiveLike empowers sports teams, media companies, and brands to transform passive audiences into highly engaged, revenue-generating fans. Through gamification, loyalty programs, interactive content, and social engagement tools, LiveLike drives retention, unlocks new monetization opportunities, and fosters deeper connections.

Orreco – Galway, Ireland

Orreco’s AI sports analytics platform interprets camera data, blood bio-markers, GPS, women’s health, and other data sources to help teams and athletes make better decisions about their performance, nutrition, training, sleep and recovery.

OZ Sports – Reykjavik, Iceland

OZ Sports revolutionizes sports production with AI-driven, multi-camera 4K60p HDR technology, delivering Champions League-quality broadcasts at a fraction of the cost – featuring slow-mo replays, real-time graphics, and industry-first AI-driven optical zoom closeups.

PAM – Los Angeles, California, United States

PAM connects people to what they love through personalized smart navigation that seeks to help users maneuver large, complex venues and iconic city districts.

Satisfi Labs – Tampa, Florida, United States

Satisfi Labs is a conversational experience platform that helps businesses transform customer engagement by integrating AI agents, live chat, and marketing automation solutions that work together in real-time to convert interest into action.

Transmit – Miami, Florida, United States

Transmit is an end-to-end monetization platform designed for experience-oriented advertising for content owners, distributors, and rights holders. By providing powerful tools to maximize the value of their content, Transmit empowers clients to optimize content distribution, create premium inventory, and drive greater financial success.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech

Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech is a global innovation program focused on developing the next generation of sports technologies to enhance our competitive edge and drive long-term value. Each year, we invest in and partner with ten of the most innovative emerging companies worldwide, working closely with industry executives to advise on sustainable growth strategies that shape the future of sports. Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech includes NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor, the GOLF Channel, Premier League, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, University of Notre Dame, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling. Our partnership consortium accelerates innovation at scale by enabling collaborative testing of cutting-edge technologies in real-world settings. This approach aims to help Comcast stay ahead of market trends, deepen engagement with key partners, drive new revenue streams, and deliver enhanced customer experiences. Visit www.comcastsportstech.com to learn more.

About Boomtown Innovation

Boomtown Innovation delivers custom, end-to-end innovation services to major corporations and organizations seeking to maximize the power of innovation to achieve measurable outcomes. Boomtown’s comprehensive services include Innovation Strategy, Innovation Operations and Ecosystem Development. Since 2013, Boomtown Innovation has successfully executed more than 25 innovation programs and co-invested in nearly 250 startups, achieving a portfolio value of more than $1.9 billion in sports, health, education, environment, and sustainability. For more information visit https://btinnovation.com/.