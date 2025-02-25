Ninja Disrupts the Outdoor Grilling Market with Launch of FlexFlame™

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today unveiled the Ninja™ FlexFlame™, a revolutionizing outdoor cooking system. This groundbreaking innovation is the brand’s first propane system that combines five unique cooking methods all under one hood, with zero compromises.

With 47% of consumers owning more than three cooking devices,1 the Ninja™ FlexFlame™ simplifies outdoor cooking by eliminating the need for multiple outdoor appliances. This versatile powerhouse seamlessly integrates popular cooking methods – grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling, and pizza-making – into one cohesive unit, without sacrificing performance. Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or a novice cooking enthusiast, the FlexFlame™ makes outdoor cooking easy and efficient, delivering high quality results.

The FlexFlame™ sets a new standard in outdoor cooking performance through Ninja’s CyclonicHeat-iQ™. This proprietary system integrates rapid convection air flow, precision propane flame control and Woodfire Technology to deliver exceptional results, no matter the cooking method. Key features include:

Cyclonic Air : A high-velocity convection fan that provides heat within the grill cavity, resulting in faster cooking,* even crisping and browning, and the ability to preheat to 600°F in as little as seven minutes.

: A high-velocity convection fan that provides heat within the grill cavity, resulting in faster cooking,* even crisping and browning, and the ability to preheat to Precision Propane Flames : With a digital control panel, users can select a function and temperature that’s maintained through auto-adjusting flames, using up to 25% less propane.*

: With a digital control panel, users can select a function and temperature that’s maintained through auto-adjusting flames, using up to 25% less propane.* Ninja Woodfire Technology: Add smokey BBQ flavor to classic low-and-slow, cold smoke, or add smoke to any meal with just two cups of pellets.

"For years, Ninja has redefined indoor cooking with our cutting-edge appliances. After observing a gap in the outdoor cooking market where grills fell short of handling various cooking methods desired by home chefs, we took the opportunity to innovate,” said Kaitlyn Hebert, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Marketing at Ninja. “Our team spent the past two years developing the revolutionary FlexFlame™ system. Through extensive testing across multiple locations, climates and conditions, we have perfected this versatile powerhouse, and transformed outdoor cooking, enabling even beginner grillers to create drool-worthy dishes right from their backyard.”

The Ninja™ FlexFlame™ is now available for $999.99 on NinjaKitchen.com and can be found at national retailers including Home Depot and ACE Hardware in California. Additional accessories, including a grill cover, half & full griddle, pizza stone, pizza peel, folding rack, grease tray liners and robust all-purpose blend pellets, are available to purchase separately. Plans are underway to launch globally in 2026.

* vs. Weber Genesis

1 NIQ’s Lawn and Garden Consumer Study

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.