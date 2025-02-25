SWOSU Premieres on Amazon Prime’s The College Tour

Get an inside look at life at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in this exclusive trailer for The College Tour! From hands-on learning to campus traditions, hear directly from our students about why SWOSU is the place to launch your future.

WEATHERFORD, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) proudly announces its feature in the 13th season of The College Tour, now available on Amazon Prime Video. This milestone marks SWOSU as the first public university in Oklahoma to be showcased on the acclaimed series, offering viewers an immersive, student-led exploration of the university's dynamic community and diverse opportunities.

"We are honored to showcase SWOSU on The College Tour and share the incredible stories of ten students," said Dr. Diane Lovell, President of SWOSU. "As the first public university in Oklahoma to be featured, this is a proud moment for our community and a great opportunity for prospective students to experience what makes SWOSU special."

Hosted by Emmy-nominated producer Alex Boylan, The College Tour provides an authentic glimpse into universities nationwide through the voices of their students. In SWOSU's episode, ten exceptional students and recent graduates share their personal journeys, illustrating how SWOSU’s supportive environment and robust academic programs have shaped their futures.

Featured Student Stories:

Tiffany – An engineering technology enthusiast, Tiffany delves into her hands-on experiences in SWOSU’s state-of-the-art labs, highlighting the university's commitment to practical learning.

Josh – Transitioning from a pre-pharmacy student to the beloved campus mascot, Josh reflects on the diverse opportunities SWOSU offers beyond the classroom.

Madison and Mo – These students discuss their active involvement in athletics and leadership roles, emphasizing the vibrant campus life and the array of organizations that foster personal growth.

Discover What Sets SWOSU Apart:

Hands-on Learning & Career-Ready Programs – From the nationally recognized Rocket Dawgs rocketry team to cutting-edge STEM and healthcare initiatives, SWOSU equips students with real-world skills.

– From the nationally recognized Rocket Dawgs rocketry team to cutting-edge STEM and healthcare initiatives, SWOSU equips students with real-world skills. Affordable Tuition & Personalized Education – Competitive tuition rates and small class sizes ensure individualized attention and mentorship from dedicated faculty.

– Competitive tuition rates and small class sizes ensure individualized attention and mentorship from dedicated faculty. State-of-the-Art Facilities – The episode features the Jerry and Margaret Hodge Center for Pharmacy and Rural Health, a cutting-edge facility poised to revolutionize healthcare training.

– The episode features the Jerry and Margaret Hodge Center for Pharmacy and Rural Health, a cutting-edge facility poised to revolutionize healthcare training. A Welcoming Community – With over 80 student organizations, time-honored traditions, and a lively campus atmosphere, SWOSU provides a nurturing environment where students can thrive.

Watch Now & Experience SWOSU

The SWOSU episode of The College Tour is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Prospective students, families, and educators are invited to watch the full episode and explore exclusive content on the SWOSU website.

Join the conversation on social media using #SWOSUCollegeTour and share your thoughts and experiences.

About Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) was founded in 1901 and offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs across three locations in Weatherford, Sayre, and Yukon. The university serves over 5,000 scholars and prides itself on affordability, small class sizes, and over 200 faculty and staff committed to helping students achieve their academic and personal goals.