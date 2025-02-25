Eurofins Softlines & Hardlines Supports Toy Industry Amid Proposed European Toy Safety Regulation with Dedicated Services

NORTHAMPTON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Softlines & Hardlines, a full-service testing and certification provider for retailers, brands, importers and manufacturers of consumer products, today announces services to support toy companies with their preparation and transition to the proposed European Toy Safety Regulation (EU TSR). The draft EU TSR introduces stricter safety measures, including tighter chemical restrictions, Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements and expanded toy categories. Additionally, the proposal includes new visibility requirements for online marketplaces.

Eurofins Softlines & Hardlines offers tailored compliance solutions to assist toy retailers, brands, and manufacturers in meeting the proposed EU TSR requirements, including:

Compliance testing for chemical, mechanical, flammability, and electrical safety.

Market surveillance, premarket inspections and social compliance audits to verify materials, processes and documentation.

Certification, including CE Marking, facilitated by Eurofins ATS SAS (France) laboratory an EU Notified Body (2817) for toys.

DPP implementation support and guidance to meet potential new traceability and transparency obligations.

Online marketplace compliance solutions, including labelling and safety markings, and traceability guidance.

As the toy industry braces for these upcoming changes, Eurofins Softlines & Hardlines will be holding a webinar on Wednesday 26th February to provide an overview of the proposed EU TSR requirements, implementation timelines, and related updates to key standards and test methods.

Safety and sustainability go hand-in-hand. Eurofins Sustainability Services offer comprehensive services, including PFAS testing and Material Origin Verification, to ensure compliance with global regulations and empower companies to identify key impact areas in the pursuit of a sustainable toy industry.

Eurofins Sustainability Services experts have recently published a whitepaper on measures the toy industry can take to align their sustainability roadmap with regulations.

About Eurofins Consumer Product Testing

With a global footprint of over 85 laboratories and 4,000 employees globally, the Eurofins network of Consumer Product Testing laboratories provides global clients with a wide array of industry-leading testing services across Softlines & Hardlines, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, and Sustainability Services.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 63,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.