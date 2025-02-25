VikingCloud Extends Relationship with Fiserv to Defend More Small- and Medium-sized Businesses Against Cyber Attacks

CHICAGO & DUBLIN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VikingCloud, a global cybersecurity and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance company, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to deliver cybersecurity solutions designed to reduce the growing cyber risks faced by their small and medium-sized merchants (SMBs).

SMBs continue to be the primary target for cybercriminals because they are typically the least prepared. Only 29% rate their current cyber defenses as mature enough to protect against breaches.

“In today’s heightened threat environment, merchants require simple, cost-effective, turnkey cybersecurity solutions that enhance their defense against more frequent – and more sophisticated attacks,” said Jim Burke, Chief Executive Officer at VikingCloud. “Together, VikingCloud and Fiserv are providing SMBs with essential cyber protection that doesn’t require internal technical skills or resources, allowing merchants to save time, save money, and grow.”

“Both Fiserv and VikingCloud believe in the power of innovation to build a smarter and safer future for merchants and their customers worldwide,” said Casey Klyszeiko, SVP and GM, Global eCommerce and Carat at Fiserv. “By implementing robust solutions, businesses can enhance the ability to quickly identify, prioritize and respond to evolving threats, safeguarding transactions for their customers.”

VikingCloud manages cybersecurity and PCI compliance for more than four million merchants globally on behalf of the industry’s largest processors, acquirers, and independent sales organizations (ISOs).

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud is the leading cybersecurity and PCI compliance company, offering businesses a single, integrated solution to make informed, predictive, and cost-effective risk mitigation decisions – faster. VikingCloud is the one-stop partner trusted by 4+ million businesses in 70+ countries to provide the predictive intelligence and competitive edge they need to stay one step ahead of cybersecurity and compliance disruptions to their business. www.vikingcloud.com