Sunday Swagger Scores New Collaboration with NBA’s Orlando Magic

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunday Swagger, the performance golf and lifestyle apparel company that never sacrifices comfort for personality, is taking its game to the next level with its first-ever collaboration with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

Starting this spring, Sunday Swagger’s vibrant polos, outerwear and hats will hit shelves exclusively at the Kia Center in fresh, Magic-inspired designs.

Influenced by “palms and paradise” - for the tropical vibes of Florida’s palms coupled with Sunday Swagger’s California paradise - the collection will feature game-worthy apparel made in the Magic’s signature colors of Magic Blue, silver and black. Fans can stay cozy on cooler days with a sleek full-zip athletic jacket or choose from two Q-Zips, all available in men’s. To round out their look, Orlando Magic fans can choose from four designs of hats, all offering both style and functionality with Sunday Swagger’s moisture-wicking technology.

Crafted from a breathable, four-way stretch poly-spandex blend, this new collection will also feature four moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant polos that offer UPF 40 sun protection. Design options include Magic’s signature black stars, blue stars, blue and black palms or a colorful tie-dye polo playfully influenced by the Orlando Magic Mascot, “Stuff The Magic Dragon”!

The collection also includes a stylish and youthful women’s cropped zip-up jacket decked out in Magic Blue, black and white. Women can also select a black stars polo available for them to match the men’s line.

“This is our first collection with a major sports team and we are thrilled to have a collaboration with the NBA’s Orlando Magic,” said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona. “Our customers come to us for our bold designs and signature look, and now Magic fans can rep their team - whether courtside or at home - in comfort, style and the ultimate swagger.”

The Sunday Swagger x Orlando Magic collection will be exclusively sold at the Orlando Magic Team Shop located at the Kia Center starting March 2.

Since it was founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Carmona to redefine and push the boundaries of golf fashion, Sunday Swagger has accomplished triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs in men’s, women’s, and youth polos, t-shirts, hats and outerwear, and when a particular print sells out, Sunday Swagger quickly pivots to unveil new styles. Sunday Swagger’s signature polos, including Splatter, Stylin’, and The Gambler, have exploded over social media and have been seen on various celebrities.

Sunday Swagger’s loyalty membership community - The Sunday Club - offers members exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, increased discounts, 10% cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee).

For more information and to order, visit sundayswagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on Instagram. The brand is now also available for affiliate programs via ShareASale and SkimLinks.

About Sunday Swagger

Sunday Swagger is a vibrant apparel company that never sacrifices performance for personality. Existing to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability, Sunday Swagger crafts its products in its Southern California headquarters for aficionados of fun around the world. Its clothes are designed for maximum comfort with 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversation. It’s your Swagger. Embrace it. Own it. For more information, visit SundaySwagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on social media.