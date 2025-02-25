o9 and Prewave Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Risk Visibility for Clients

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced its strategic partnership with Prewave, the AI-powered supply chain intelligence platform, to enable joint clients to improve their ability to proactively manage potential supply chain risks and disruptions, while building greater supply chain resiliency.

Integrating Prewave’s multi-tier risk intelligence into o9’s Digital Brain platform delivers a single source of truth, providing visibility of potential supply chain risks and challenges. Clients receive recommendations for alternative sourcing scenarios and can collaborate with suppliers directly to reduce risk.

Clients will benefit from greater external risk integration into o9’s S&OP solution through real-time risk alerts. These are organized into 200+ risk categories, such as labor strikes, geopolitical events, or supplier insolvency. This enhances decision-making across mid- and long-term sourcing strategies, enabling clients to quantify revenue at risk and informing “what-if” scenario planning to avert potential supply chain disruptions.

“Modern, global supply chains are more complex and prone to disruption than ever before. Companies across the world need solutions that can help them mitigate potential disruptions. Prewave enables a rapid time-to-response and provides strategic, revenue-linked insights that build the foundation of proactive resilience,” said Prewave co-founder, Harald Nitschinger. “By partnering with o9, we can provide an end-to-end, unified approach to supply chain risk management that facilitates proactive risk mitigation, improves inventory optimization, strengthens supplier collaboration, and enhances data-driven decision-making throughout procurement and risk management processes.”

“We’re very pleased to provide comprehensive supply chain insights to our clients through our partnership with Prewave: combining its AI-powered external risk intelligence with o9’s innovative planning and optimization capabilities,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9. “As a result, joint clients benefit from an integrated workflow that provides real-time visibility into potential supply chain disruptions and capacity constraints, and are able to implement proactive risk management strategies that keep their business moving forward.”

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Prewave

Prewave leads a new era of supply chain transparency, resilience & sustainability, revolutionising supply chain risk management with its AI-powered intelligence platform. Founded in 2017, Prewave uses advanced AI technology and deep industry expertise to deliver unparalleled visibility and control over supply chain risk. Prewave's platform analyses data from over 200 risk categories and 400+ languages, enabling businesses like Lufthansa, Ferrari, and Siemens to anticipate and mitigate disruptions before they impact operations. From tier-1 suppliers all the way to raw materials, Prewave’s solution ensures resilience, transparency, and sustainability at every step. Discover how Prewave can protect people, the planet, and businesses at www.prewave.com.