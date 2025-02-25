Macy’s Signs a New 10-Year Rights Deal With NBCUniversal Expanding a Long-Standing Relationship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy’s signs a new rights deal with NBCUniversal, for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, marking a significant expansion to unlock content opportunities and continue the exponential growth that Macy’s has seen in recent years. The 10-year agreement will expand beyond these two iconic holiday celebrations, including broadcast and streaming rights to both celebrations, a Macy’s Parade-eve special, as well as a new special program, to be announced at a later date.

With a proven track record of creating unforgettable cultural moments, Macy’s produces these spectacular events and brings artistry, craftsmanship and world-renowned artists to the mainstage with must-see musical performances. This expanded relationship will prioritize the best in entertainment, continuing to build and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Conceived, designed and led by the talented team at Macy’s Studios, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks represent the nation’s premier celebrations, breaking ratings records, creating the most viewed and growing entertainment program of the year with the Macy’s Parade.

“Macy’s is excited to grow our broadcasting and streaming deal with NBCUniversal as the appetite for our content continues to grow,” said Sharon Otterman, Macy’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This is a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship that will increase the visibility of Macy’s and all our content offerings.”

“This extension of our partnership with Macy’s means we can continue to deliver the memorable live holiday entertainment millions of viewers have loved for decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “Watching the Macy’s specials on NBC and Peacock has become such a cherished tradition for so many families, and we take that responsibility very seriously in making sure they have the absolute best experience every year.”

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 99th Parade this year, a rich tradition of joy, celebration and experience, featuring a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music’s biggest talents and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

In 2024, the 98th Macy’s Parade reached 31.7 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, an 11% increase from 2023, making it the most watched Parade of all time, the #1 program in the holiday season and the largest entertainment special since 2020. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has celebrated a national broadcast on NBC since 1953. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 100th march in 2026.

As the nation’s largest Independence Day pyrotechnic display, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks has entertained live spectators and viewers across the nation with a one-of-a-kind show, featuring a dynamic collection of effects synced to a curated musical score presented alongside live performances. The 48th celebration drew 7.6 million viewers on NBC and Peacock in 2024, marking three years of consistent growth. The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will mark its 50th anniversary in 2026.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our social purpose—to create a brighter future that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, communities and leaders of tomorrow.