MACH Alliance Welcomes Accenture Song, Elevating Awareness of Composable Commerce on a Global Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, today announced that Accenture Song has signed on to be a member of the MACH Alliance, joining an exclusive group of MACH system integrators that share a sizable global influence.

Accenture Song, the $19 billion marketing and creative services group of consulting giant Accenture, is committed to growing awareness of the MACH approach to composable commerce and how MACH can help businesses innovate. Accenture Song’s involvement helps encourage MACH adoption in a professional services category that is seeing a steady increase of adoption, according to the 2025 MACH Alliance Global Annual Research. In fact, the report surveyed IT leaders across sectors, finding that companies with a mostly MACH/composable infrastructure in place have become more competitive (51%) and adapt more quickly to change (52%).

Accenture Song joins the Alliance as a certified GSI member, joining influential companies such as VML, Deloitte Digital, Publicis Sapient, and others. Accenture Song achieved its GSI status by meeting a rigorous criterion, including:

Having more than 1,000 certified engineers

Developing five MACH vendor partnerships

Working with five clients doing more than $1 billion in revenue

As a member of the Alliance, the group will be an authoritative voice in composable commerce initiatives and share its expertise with other members. After acquiring Mindcurv in March 2024, Accenture Song enhanced its position as a leader in composable commerce. The acquisition cemented the company’s composable practice in North America, Europe, and other regions. Now, as part of the Alliance, Accenture Song will work to align with industry standards, collaborate with ecosystem leaders, and drive client-focused innovation.

​​​“At Accenture Song, composability and the MACH paradigm are fundamental enablers of customer-centric transformation,” said Amjad Liaquat, global lead, commerce platform design at Accenture Song. “By embracing modular architectures, API-first design, cloud-native solutions, and headless experiences, we empower brands to move with agility, innovate at scale, and craft truly differentiated experiences. When creativity meets the flexibility of MACH, businesses can seamlessly adapt to evolving customer expectations, unlocking new value at the intersection of technology and design. With our unique ability to bring together advisory, creativity, and technology at scale, we help global clients navigate this new AI-powered world — where adaptability, intelligence, and human-centric experiences are the key to sustained growth and differentiation.”

“The MACH Alliance is honored to partner with Accenture Song, our most recent GSI member. They have, in our admission, shown an ability to partner with leading enterprises to deliver on the expectations of MACH,” said Casper Rasmussen, president, MACH Alliance. “Accenture Song joining the Alliance will be of value to the MACH community and the wider member ecosystem. We really believe that both current and future end-users will find great inspiration from the work of Accenture Song, and in particular, this experience will help them turn their strategies into high impact gameplans.”

