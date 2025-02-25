BlackNorth Initiative Athletes on Track Program Returns with Continued Support from Roots

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) is proud to announce the Athletes on Track program returns with its third cohort, with continued sponsorship from Roots Corporation ("Roots," or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT). Building on its impactful support in 2024, Roots sponsors two additional Black student-athletes in 2025, further strengthening the program’s mission to provide financial assistance and career mentorship to university athletes.

The Athletes on Track program is a bursary and mentorship initiative designed to equip Black student-athletes with financial support and professional development opportunities to ensure long-term success beyond their athletic careers. Through this partnership, each recipient will receive a bursary and mentorship from experienced professionals in their field of study, helping them navigate career paths and build essential skills.

“Commitment from Roots to Athletes on Track is a powerful testament to the role that corporations can play in advancing equity and inclusion,” said Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO of BlackNorth Initiative. “With their continued support, we are empowering more Black student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in both sports and their future careers.”

Roots has been a strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion and is among the original signatories of the BlackNorth Initiative CEO Pledge from 2020. This continued sponsorship is part of Roots broader mission to eliminate systemic barriers and create opportunities for Black Canadians in both the workplace and the community.

“We are excited to continue to support Athletes on Track and student-athletes through this program in partnership with BlackNorth Initiative,” commented Meghan Roach, President & CEO of Roots Corporation. "Community remains one of the key pillars of our values at Roots. This initiative represents an opportunity to bring that value to life by supporting the mentorship and financial assistance these students need to excel both on and off the field."

In 2020, Roots launched Roots Cares, a program designed to give back to and partner with communities in need. Since its inception, Roots has donated approximately $4 million, along with in-kind donations to various organizations within communities in which Roots operates. Supporting BNI since 2020, Roots continues to be a proud and dedicated partner in 2025. Together, we're building a stronger, more inclusive future for young generations.

Learn more about Athletes on Track and the BlackNorth Initiative at blacknorth.ca/programs. For more information on Roots Cares, visit roots.com/ca/en/roots-cares.html.

ABOUT BLACKNORTH INITIATIVE

BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to close the gaps created by systemic anti-Black racism for Black Canadians—a Canada where systemic anti-Black racism does not exist. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".