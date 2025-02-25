Oxylus Energy & Element 1® Corp Partner to Unlock Green Methanol’s Potential for Hydrogen Generation

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxylus Energy, a carbon conversion startup pioneering direct CO₂-to-methanol technology, and Element 1® Corp, a global leader in advanced hydrogen generation systems for fuel cell applications, announced today a joint research and development initiative to explore the use of Oxylus’s green methanol as a feedstock for point-of-use hydrogen production.

Under the collaboration, Element 1® is evaluating the feasibility of using green methanol produced by Oxylus’s proprietary CO₂-to-methanol technology as a feedstock for its hydrogen generation units, enabling on-demand hydrogen production and electricity generation. By integrating these technologies, the two companies aim to create a scalable, low-carbon energy solution for applications where grid independence, flexibility, and emissions reduction are critical.

Once validated, the partnership could provide industrial facilities with an efficient pathway to repurpose CO₂ emissions into green methanol, which can then be used for downstream hydrogen production. This breakthrough could support a range of applications, including hydrogen refueling stations, decentralized power generation, and onboard hydrogen production for fuel-cell-powered vehicles, trains, aircraft, and maritime vessels.

"Our vision at Oxylus Energy is to create a circular economy for carbon dioxide," said Perry Bakas, CEO. "By working with Element 1®, we are exploring a high-impact opportunity to transform industrial CO₂ emissions into a clean hydrogen supply chain."

"By using methanol made from recycled CO₂, the commercially-deployed methanol-to-hydrogen products offered by Element 1® provide immediate benefit in emissions reduction—not only with respect to reducing GHG, but also eliminating other harmful engine pollutants including PM, NOx, and SOx."

The partnership between Oxylus Energy and Element 1® Corp represents a step forward in advancing low-carbon hydrogen solutions, providing industries with a practical way to reduce emissions while ensuring reliable, on-demand energy.

About Oxylus Energy

Oxylus Energy is a climate technology company converts of carbon dioxide into green methanol. With breakthrough efficiency and cost advantages, Oxylus enables scalable decarbonization for hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, aviation, and chemical production. To learn more, go to: https://www.oxylusenergy.com/

About Element 1®

Element 1® Corp. is a leading developer of advanced hydrogen generation technology, specializing in the design and production of on-site, on-demand methanol-based hydrogen generators for fuel cells and electric power generation.

https://www.e1na.com/