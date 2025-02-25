Webull and Capitalize Partner to Simplify Retirement Account Rollovers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize, the industry’s first platform for online retirement account transfers, today announced a new partnership with Webull, a leading digital investment platform. Through this partnership, Capitalize will empower Webull clients to locate and transfer old 401(k)s into Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) conveniently within the Webull platform.

This partnership combines Webull’s leading online brokerage platform and advanced trading tools with Capitalize’s Embedded Rollover API, the industry’s first API to help financial institutions power rollovers natively for their users. By integrating Capitalize’s digital rollover technology, Webull users will enjoy a simplified and streamlined process to transfer legacy retirement accounts, like 401(k)s, into IRAs at Webull. This enhancement enables Webull customers to more efficiently manage their retirement savings on a single platform.

“We are always leveraging technology to expand access and empower our customers in pursuing important financial goals,” said Arianne Adams, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Derivatives at Webull. “Retirement savings are a vital part of our users’ financial health, and our partnership with Capitalize offers them a seamless solution to transfer and manage their retirement savings directly through Webull.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Webull and offer Webull users an efficient, digital way to find and consolidate their retirement accounts,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Capitalize. “Together, we’re working to help more Americans take control of their retirement savings and grow their wealth for a more secure future.”

Webull joins a growing list of providers using the Capitalize Embedded Rollover API to help their users find and transfer retirement accounts and grow their platform assets in the process. Capitalize’s proprietary technology helps retirement account providers and their users instantly locate left-behind 401(k)s and consolidate them efficiently - avoiding the historically cumbersome ‘401(k) rollover’ process.

By offering users a digital path to finding and consolidating retirement accounts, the partnership will help reduce the $1.65 trillion of assets currently held in forgotten or left-behind 401(k) accounts, and help more Americans take control of their retirement savings.

This offering will be available for Webull’s U.S. users in the coming weeks.

About Capitalize

Capitalize is the first platform to help consumers and financial institutions digitally locate and transfer retirement assets, such as 401(k)s. Capitalize’s technology is used by leading financial institutions to power rollovers natively for their users and is also available to consumers directly. Capitalize helps Americans better save for retirement by ensuring that they can easily find, transfer, and keep track of their retirement assets. Capitalize has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions, a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, and a Forbes Top 50 Fintech. For more information about Capitalize, visit www.hicapitalize.com

About Webull US

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including securities, options, and futures, along with wealth management services. Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is registered as a broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Advisory accounts and services are provided by Webull Advisors LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Registration does not imply a level of skill or training. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Webull Financial does not provide legal or tax advice. The information provided should not be considered legal or tax advice. Consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific situation - www.webull.com/disclosures. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Corporation

The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.