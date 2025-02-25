LRE Repowers Caprock Wind, Boosting Efficiency and Strengthening U.S. Energy Resilience

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC) today announced the completion of its Caprock Wind repowering project, backed by a 25-year renewable energy purchase agreement with Western Farmers Electric Cooperative (WFEC). The 80-megawatt (MW) Caprock Wind repowering replaced 80 aging 1 MW turbines with 20 state-of-the-art 4.5MW turbines. The upgrades utilize the latest technology, enhancing turbine capacity, reliability, and performance. Caprock Wind will deliver the same clean energy output while using 60% less land, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational and maintenance costs. The repowered facility strengthens long-term energy availability and grid reliability by modernizing infrastructure and improving operational performance.

The Caprock Wind repowering supported approximately 180 jobs at peak construction and will continue to provide long-term renewable energy jobs in Quay County. The project utilized domestically fabricated nacelles, further reinforcing LRE’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing, local sourcing, and a resilient energy supply chain. In line with LRE’s focus on environmental stewardship, over 90% of the decommissioned wind turbines are planned to be recycled, diverting more than 15,000 tons of metal and fiberglass from public landfills. The recycled materials are repurposed for various applications, including concrete and mortar reinforcement in steel mills. Additionally, the project land remains a valuable resource for wheat farming and cattle ranching, supporting the region’s agricultural heritage.

“We are proud to complete the repowering of Caprock Wind, a long-standing asset in LRE’s portfolio since 2004, further solidifying our presence in New Mexico, where we now have over 300 MW of generating capacity to support the growing demand for energy,” said Willem van der Ven, LRE’s Chief Operating Officer. “This repowering significantly boosts our efficiency in clean energy production, optimizes land use, and reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship and strong community partnerships.”

LRE has been part of Quay County since 2004, and we look forward to building on that legacy for years to come. Over the project’s life span, approximately $9 million in tax revenue will help fund county services, education, and infrastructure. Additionally, LRE has made donations to Tucumcari Schools, the Chamber of Commerce, and other important local organizations to further strengthen community programs.

“LRE remains a trusted partner for Western Farmers Electric Cooperative (WFEC), playing a key role in meeting rising energy demand with reliable and cost-effective solutions,” said Gary Roulet, CEO of WFEC. “We are particularly impressed by its innovative approach to the Caprock Wind repowering, which improves efficiency, preserves natural resources, and contributes to long-term economic growth and community well-being.”

About LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy)

LRE (Leeward Renewable Energy) is forging an American energy future with integrity, innovation, and positive impact. Born in Texas in 2003, we own and operate 30 utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects in local communities across the United States, totaling 4 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity.

LRE's ambitious goal of 10GW of operating assets by 2028 will help meet increased U.S. energy demand through our robust pipeline of new projects every year. Domestic jobs and manufacturing are fundamental to our full-lifecycle approach to projects, along with a long-term ownership model and a company culture dedicated to our community partners and protecting the natural environment. For more information, visit www.lreus.com.