Spinnaker Support Signs New Agreement with BRP for Third-Party Software Support for its SAP Applications and Technologies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), the third-party software support leader entrusted by over 1,000+ global clients, today announces that BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, has selected Spinnaker to provide third-party software support across its SAP applications and technologies.

The five-year deal with Spinnaker gives BRP dedicated third-party software support to ensure that SAP Applications and Tech with Global Tax & Regulatory Compliance are maintained across the company’s operations in 22 countries.

With SAP’s announcement that it was ceasing ECC patch support for levels EHP0-EHP4 in December 2025, BRP needed to find an alternative support solution to have time to proceed with its migration program.

By engaging with Spinnaker, BRP can run its existing systems while gaining the flexibility to proceed forward with its ERP strategy supporting its business and innovation goals—on a timeline that works for the company. The switch to Spinnaker also offers cost savings, compared to vendor support.

Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support added: “​​Spinnaker’s independent software support allows businesses predictability and the freedom to make ERP decisions on their own terms, not just from an in-depth technical support perspective but a financial one as well. Ultimately, it’s about providing businesses with the time and resources they need to make the right strategic business decisions."

For more information about Spinnaker Support, visit www.spinnakersupport.com.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers global, independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions for Oracle and SAP. Trusted by companies worldwide, including those in highly regulated industries, Spinnaker empowers organizations to take control of their IT strategy. By breaking free from vendor-imposed roadmaps, aligning software management with business objectives, reducing costs, and maximizing ROI, Spinnaker provides customers with the power of choice. With a strategic approach to security, performance, resource allocation, and managed services, Spinnaker Support ensures long-term IT efficiency and success.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and employs close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2024.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.