KBRA Promotes Global Head of Fund Finance Thomas Speller to Senior Managing Director

KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, is pleased to announce the promotion of Thomas Speller, Global Head of Fund Finance, to Senior Managing Director.

“ Tom’s promotion reflects his strong leadership and deep expertise in fund finance and private credit, which have been instrumental in advancing KBRA’s global fund ratings efforts,” said Eric Neglia, Global Head of Funds Ratings at KBRA. “ His ability to foster collaboration and navigate complex transactions has enabled KBRA to remain at the forefront of rating innovative structures while upholding the highest standards of consistency and quality.”

Before being appointed Global Head of Fund Finance in October, Tom served as Managing Director and Head of European Funds at KBRA UK. Since joining KBRA in 2021, he has focused on rating fund finance transactions, including subscription lines and net asset value (NAV) loans. Previously, Tom was an executive director at Goldman Sachs International, where he worked as a credit risk analyst from 2006, covering various industries and products, with a particular focus on the funds industry, including private equity funds and hedge funds, as well as structured lending.

“ We are very proud of the continued growth and leadership of KBRA’s Funds Ratings business, made possible by the more than 50 analysts, lawyers, and investor relations professionals whom Tom has helped lead and inspire,” said William Cox, KBRA’s Global Head of Corporate, Financial and Government Ratings.

KBRA has produced more than 3,500 credit assessments and credit ratings for middle market borrowers in private credit portfolios. In addition, KBRA has issued ratings for 250 market-leading fund finance transactions, more than 200 private asset-backed finance transactions, over 150 feeder note transactions, and 34 business development companies. We also maintain ratings on 54 of the world’s leading private asset managers, more than 100 middle market collateralized loan obligations (CLO), and dozens of other private credit, private equity, or NAV secondaries facilities.

