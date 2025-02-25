Connected and TMS: A Synergistic Force in ATM Operations

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connected Processing Services (CPS) and TMS Global Software have announced a strategic partnership to integrate their cutting-edge technologies for ATM management. This collaboration aims to streamline operations, enhance security, and provide a seamless experience for retail and financial institutions and their customers.

"Our partnership with TMS Global Software marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize ATM management," said Paul Winters, CEO of Connected Processing Services. "By combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver unparalleled efficiency and security to our clients."

Through this partnership, Connected Processing Services and TMS Global Software will leverage their respective expertise to create innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the retail and financial industry. The integration of their technologies will enable real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and proactive maintenance, ensuring optimal performance and reduced downtime for ATMs.

"Working together with Connected Processing Services allows us to expand our reach and offer enhanced solutions to a broader audience," said Hugo Montiel, Managing Director of Americas of TMS Global Software. "We are excited about the potential of this partnership to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Connected Processing Services

Connected Processing Services (CPS) is a payment technology company that offers a range of solutions to financial institutions, including transaction processing, real-time monitoring, vault cash processing, and management. CPS emphasizes a consultative approach, tailoring their services to meet the unique needs of their clients. They also provide dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, which can turn international transactions into revenue opportunities for ATMs. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, CPS delivers state-of-the-art solutions that empower financial institutions to optimize their operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

About TMS Global Software

TMS Global Software is a global company headquartered in Singapore, with R&D in APAC and sales and support operations spanning Americas, APAC and EMEA. They specialize in developing multi-vendor ATM management and monitoring software, offering solutions for ATM operation, cash management, access security, and profile management. Their multi-vendor platform is currently deployed in more than 27 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 ATMs and recyclers.