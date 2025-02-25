Dave’s Hot Chicken Partners with ezCater to Launch Their First-Ever Catering Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, today announced the launch of the fast-casual brand’s first-ever catering program, responding to the increasing demand from workplaces nationwide. The new partnership enables organizations to conveniently order Dave’s Hot Chicken for meetings, events, and employee lunches from over 200 of its locations.

Drawing on ezCater's 18+ years of workplace catering expertise, Dave’s Hot Chicken has crafted a versatile catering menu that includes individually packaged boxes and trays. The menu has been optimized for large-group orders, featuring fan-favorite hot chicken tenders, sliders, and sides.

“Partnering with ezCater allows Dave’s Hot Chicken to tap into high-value workplace customers like never before,” said Jim Bitticks, President and Chief Operations Officer, Dave’s Hot Chicken. “This partnership will help us capitalize on the growing demand in workplace catering while also opening up a new revenue stream for our franchise owners. The average order value for Dave’s Hot Chicken orders on ezCater exceeds $500, and we expect catering to represent as much as 10% of our business within a year.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken will benefit from ezCater’s platform, which is designed to help restaurants get valuable, incremental catering orders and backed by award-winning customer service. A majority of Dave’s Hot Chicken locations also leverage ezDispatch, which supports them with local, reliable delivery partners in their area.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken is a favorite brand our customers will be thrilled to find on our platform,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer, ezCater. “With many options for both boxed lunches and trays, their menu is perfect for large groups at work. Plus, what better way to spice up a meeting than with their famous hot chicken tenders?”

ezCater helps more than 100,000 restaurants and catering partners, from local independent restaurants to national chains, grow and manage their catering businesses. To learn more about how ezCater can help grow your business, visit: https://www.ezcater.com/company/catering-growth-platform/.

To place a workplace catering order from Dave’s Hot Chicken, please visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”