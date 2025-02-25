DolFinTech Taps Green Dot to Power its Customers with Seamless and Affordable Banking Services

HOUSTON & PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DolFinTech, one of the largest privately held money transfer companies serving outbound remittance markets in the U.S., Canada and Spain, with more than 20 destination countries, today announced a new partnership with Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to expand its product suite with a new direct deposit (“DDA”) account powered by Green Dot’s embedded finance platform and suite of services, Arc by Green Dot.

DolFinTech provides non-banking financial services tailored to the Hispanic community with over 500 company stores, 5,000 retail agent locations and an expanding digital presence. Through this new partnership, DolFinTech will expand its suite of solutions designed to empower and enable its customers with a new seamless and secure embedded banking account featuring valuable services like early access to direct deposits, overdraft protection, and much more.

“We are excited to partner with Green Dot Corporation to introduce embedded financial solutions that will redefine the remittance experience. This collaboration offers seamless access, enhanced security, and full control over funds, empowering users to send, receive, and manage money with greater convenience and flexibility,” said Omar Coss, Digital Products Director, DolFinTech. “With direct deposit accounts and card issuance, recipients can instantly access their funds, make purchases, pay bills, or withdraw cash—without intermediaries or delays. This innovation transforms cross-border payments into a truly borderless experience, fostering financial inclusion for millions worldwide.”

The demand for alternative financial services remains significant in the U.S., with 4.5% of households unbanked and another 14.1% underbanked—meaning they have a bank account but still rely on nonbank financial services—according to the FDIC’s National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households. For the tens of millions of Americans in these categories, many of whom depend on DolFinTech financial service centers for convenient money management, the introduction of the new DDA account powered by Arc by Green Dot offers a seamless, affordable, and practical financial solution to our combined LMI customers.

"Our shared LMI customers need banking options and value, convenience and flexibility in managing their finances," said Jamison Jaworski, GM/SVP, Consumer Division, Green Dot. "By leveraging Arc, DolFinTech can now provide a modern, comprehensive digital banking experience that simplifies financial management with convenient tools to bridge gaps in traditional financial services. We’re proud to collaborate in delivering better financial solutions for DolFinTech’s customers."

Arc is the embedded finance platform featuring all of Green Dot's secure banking and money processing capabilities that fuel value, loyalty and growth for consumers and businesses. Arc by Green Dot powers some of the world's most trusted brands and thousands of other businesses with seamless, secure and useful financial tools and experiences. Integrated with Green Dot Bank, Arc provides partners with leading FDIC-insured banking products and tools, plus regulatory and compliance expertise, oversight and support. The Arc platform is cloud-based, modular and scalable by design – configurable to meet a wide range of business needs and goals, and flexible to adapt as our partners grow. Arc's end-to-end banking services are powered by enterprise-grade APIs and offer partners access to comprehensive customer support, fraud protection, the largest retail deposit and ATM network in the U.S., and much more. For more information, visit greendot.com/arc.

About DolFinTech

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DolFinTech is one of the largest privately held money transfer companies, serving outbound remittance markets in the U.S., Canada, and Spain, with over 20 destination countries. We proudly provide non-banking financial services tailored to the Hispanic community, with over 500 company stores, 5,000 retail agent locations and an expanding digital presence. Our mission is to redefine financial services, offering accessible solutions that empower underserved communities and promote a better everyday life for our customers, employees, and communities worldwide.

DolFinTech operates under its four trusted brands with over 100 years of combined experience—Barri, DolEx, Quisqueyana, and Europhil—and offers a comprehensive range of services, including: money transfer, check cashing, bill payment, mobile reloads, and money orders.

For more information, please visit www.dolfintech.com.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology platform and registered bank holding company that builds banking and payment solutions to create value, retain and reward customers, and accelerate growth for businesses of all sizes. ​For more than two decades, Green Dot has delivered financial tools and services that address the most pressing financial needs of consumers and businesses, and that transform the way people and businesses manage and move money.

Green Dot delivers a broad spectrum of financial products to consumers and businesses through its portfolio of brands, including: GO2bank, a leading digital and mobile bank account offering simple, secure and useful banking for Americans living paycheck to paycheck; the Green Dot Network (“GDN”) of more than 90,000 retail distribution and cash access locations nationwide; Arc by Green Dot, the single-source embedded finance platform combining all of Green Dot’s secure banking and money processing capabilities to power businesses at all stages of growth; rapid! wage and disbursements solutions, providing pay card and earned wage access services to more than 6,000 businesses and their employees; and Santa Barbara TPG (“SBTPG”), the company’s tax division, which processes more than 14 million tax refunds annually.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has managed more than 80 million accounts to date both directly and through its partners. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.