Kyocera, Ataya, and Ecrio Collaborate on End-to-End Private 5G Network Solution for Critical Communications

The Ataya, Ecrio, and Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3 P5G SA integration enables worker safety and perimeter security with Edge AI solutions including control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors across industry verticals operating in ultra-rugged environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera, Ataya and Ecrio have joined forces to create a rugged, end-to-end Private 5G Network solution specifically for critical communications in the field, the companies announced today. This technology collaboration includes the ultra-rugged Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3 Android smartphone, which provides Private 5G Network Standalone (P5G SA) support with Ecrio critical communications server software for MCPTT1, VoNR2, and VoIP3 on the Ataya Private 5G Network. The out-of-the-box, compact, feature-rich communications solution, fully tested and verified, is designed for Edge AI deployments in enterprise, Industry 4.0, homeland security and the public sector including police, fire and other first responders.

This new rugged critical communications solution will be unveiled for the first time at Mobile World Congress (MWC) with a demo of real-time communication over the Private 5G (P5G) network including MCPTT, March 3-6, 2025, in Barcelona. This integration enables worker safety and perimeter security with Edge AI solutions including control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors across industry and agency verticals. To arrange a demonstration at MWC, contact Chris Swan, at chris@ataya.io.

Ataya, the leader in universal connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0 and beyond, and Ecrio, the foremost supplier of critical communications software for P5G Networks and Edge AI workloads, created an integrated solution for P5G deployments including support for native VoNR, VoIP, and MCX4. Ataya integrated and validated Ecrio’s IMS solution with their award-winning Harmony Universal Connectivity Solution, which includes a P5G Core and the ability to manage 5G radios, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet to implement a Zero Trust Network Access policy across all network connections.

This new end-to-end solution includes Ecrio’s client software platform running on Kyocera’s ultra-rugged 5G smartphone, DuraForce PRO 3, with standalone support for the Ataya network. Kyocera offers comprehensive business tools to help enterprises, small businesses, first responders and a variety of vertical industries that rely on rugged, reliable mobile technology.

Edge AI and real-time communications offer transformative possibilities for industries, including workplace safety, predictive maintenance, and traffic management. Potential applications include AI-powered cameras detecting worker distress or equipment malfunctions and alerting supervisors in real time, as well as automated robots identifying package mishandling or safety risks in warehouses and providing real-time notifications to managers to prevent incidents. These innovations promise to enhance safety, efficiency, and proactive risk management, shaping smarter, safer industrial environments.

“It’s important that ultra-rugged devices like our DuraForce PRO 3 support standalone private networks to improve critical communications,” said Kyocera’s Vipul Dalal, Divisional Vice President, Communications Equipment Group. “Many industries and frontline workers need a complete and secure network solution to improve their critical communication. The network and software from Ataya and Ecrio have a great deal of innovation for this purpose. We paired these innovative solutions with our ultra-rugged smartphone, DuraForce PRO 3, to add reliability and peace of mind for our users given the harsh environments often found in the field.”

“Kyocera’s ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 smartphone was the ideal choice for this end-to-end Ataya-Ecrio solution designed for frontline workers and others in harsh environments,” said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya. “Kyocera has been a leader in rugged devices for well over a decade, working with first responders on customized solutions and improving worker safety. Users have confidence that this device and its many productivity and safety tools will stand up to shock, drops, extreme heat, solar radiation, and water immersion.”

Rugged smartphone and real-time communications for frontline workers and more

Kyocera’s ultra-rugged DuraForce PRO 3 was designed to withstand the harshest environments. The X-frame structure is designed to handle major drops with enterprise-level durability. Its protection against drops, dust, spills, and hazardous materials (MIL-STD 810H, IP68 dust and waterproof protection plus Class I, Div. 2 hazardous)5 helps ensure blazing 5G speeds, while the integrated Ecrio software optimizes mission critical communications.

Enhanced security features including dual SIMs for public and private network support, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, and improved GPS dual-band location sensing help keep crews and data safe and secure. The smartphone delivers reliable mission-critical communications with MCPTT capability, loud-clear 100dB+ audio for noisy environments, AI-enhanced dual-mic noise cancellation, plus a scratch- and shatter-resistant display with glove and wet-touchscreen operation for police, fire, emergency crews and other first responders. Designed for all-day use, the device features a removable and replaceable rugged battery (4270mAh lithium polymer) with a slide-lock to prevent unintended removal. An outdoor-visible display and enhanced cameras (64MP main, 16MP wide-view, 2MP macro) help ensure projects are well documented.

See a full list of DuraForce PRO 3 features here.

One Talk, Push-To-Talk (PTT), Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT), and Push-To-Talk Plus (PTT+) require subscription; additional fees may apply. VoNR: Voice over New Radio. VoIP: Voice over Internet Protocol. MCX: Mission Critical Services. Drops of up to 5 ft on concrete. Compliant with a MIL-STD-810H Method 516.6, Procedure IV “Transit Drop”. IP6X dustproof, blowing dust & sand. IPX8 waterproof for low pressure water and immersion at 6.5 feet for 30 mins. Results may vary.

ABOUT KYOCERA

Kyocera International, Inc.’s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many “firsts” to the U.S. market, Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining MIL-STD 810G/H-compliant ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a “Total Solution” offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation, and construction. White glove services including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair and more, help improve productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera’s rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile, youtube.com/kyoceramobile, instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, LCDs, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2024, Kyocera Corporation’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2.0 trillion Japanese yen (approx. US$13.3 billion). Kyocera is ranked #874 on Forbes magazine’s 2024 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

About Ataya

Ataya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi and Ethernet, while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world. For more information, visit www.ataya.io

About Ecrio

Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end critical communication software essential for deploying Private 5G Networks and Edge AI workloads. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards-compliant Communication Servers and Device Client Software, optimized to run in a Network-in-a-Box, on-premises, or in Operator MEC via its FlexIMS™ and FlexEDGE™ architectures. It supports Edge AI solutions, enabling interactive human-to-machine communication for voice command and control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors across industry and defense verticals. Ecrio’s Voice, Video, and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant, supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCX, and RCS. For more information, please visit www.ecrio.com.

© 2025 Kyocera International, Inc. (KII), San Diego, California, USA. All rights reserved. DuraForce PRO 3 is a trademark of Kyocera International, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.; use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions. All other marks are held by their respective owners.