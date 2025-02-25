Spirent Helps CEWiT Drive India’s Bharat 6G Vision with Advanced Testing and Emulation

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced its collaboration with the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) to help support the Indian government’s ambitious “Bharat 6G Vision” to position India as a global leader in 6G technology. CEWiT is an autonomous research society of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), and the collaboration sees Spirent’s technology being utilized to test and emulate 5G core network functionalities, paving the way for next generation 6G innovation and development in India.

The collaboration places Spirent Landslide at the forefront of CEWiT’s Center of Excellence (CoE) for 5G and 6G development. With the current focus on validating 3GPP Release 17 features and enabling 5G Security Assurance Specification (SCAS), the collaboration will help address the needs of India’s burgeoning telecommunications landscape, leveraging Spirent’s state-of-the-art capabilities to achieve critical milestones in 5G/6G research and development.

CEWiT’s CoE plays a vital role in India’s technological ecosystem by acting as an incubation hub for telecom startups, fostering innovation, prototyping, and product development of various 5G-based services and products, also serving as a key player in defining standards and policies. Through the adoption of Spirent Landslide, CEWiT has already successfully accelerated its research and product development processes, including validating signaling and data plane workloads, implementing 5G SCAS testing, and enabling high-definition voice-over NR (VoNR).

“This collaboration underscores Spirent’s commitment to helping empower India’s telecommunication advancements and support groundbreaking innovations for 5G and beyond,” said Anil Kollipara, Vice President of Test and Automation at Spirent. “By enabling CEWiT and the broader start-up ecosystem with tools and insights necessary for high-quality testing and validation, our collaboration is helping to expand India’s robust environment for 6G innovation and development.”

“The collaboration with Spirent enables CEWiT to give a strong fillip to India’s 5G and 6G Research and Development efforts by strengthening the test and validation ecosystem, especially for the 5G core network,” said Professor Bhasakar Ramamurthi, Honorary Director of CEWiT and Professor Emeritus at IIT Madras. “The partnership with Spirent will catalyze innovation and new research in the emerging 6G Technologies.”

The technology supports critical use cases such as Next Generation NodeB (gNB) development, massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), containerized applications, and performance characterization, alongside aiding government-led initiatives like 5G rollout across India and modernization of railway communications using Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) standards.

Spirent’s Landslide is recognized as the benchmark for testing 5G core network reliability, scalability, and cutting-edge technology, making it the trusted choice for both private and public-sector initiatives. For more information about Spirent Landslide visit www.spirent.com/products/landslide.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, AI, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.