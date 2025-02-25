Xerox selects BearingPoint’s leasing solution for its global enterprise architecture

With the integration of BearingPoint’s solution as part of its enterprise architecture transformation, Xerox aims to reduce IT costs, standardize global processes, and significantly simplify its application landscape. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has announced today that Xerox has chosen the firm’s leasing solution as part of its enterprise architecture transformation. By choosing BearingPoint’s leasing solution, Xerox is adopting a clean core approach to streamline operations across markets and business processes. With the integration of Lease&Rent and Assets&Funding to complement SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Xerox aims to reduce IT costs, standardize global processes, and significantly simplify its application landscape. This transformation will enable Xerox to respond faster to the growing demand for leasing offerings in the market.

Based in the United States, Xerox is a prominent global player in digital print technology and related solutions. Its diverse clientele ranges from small and mid-sized clients to printing production companies, governmental entities, educational institutions and Fortune 1000 corporations. In 2023, Xerox embarked on a significant transformation, shifting to a services-led, software-enabled organization as part of its Reinvention aimed at reshaping its revenue streams and ensuring sustainable profitability.

Xerox is partnering with global enterprise software leader SAP on the largest IT transformation program in the company’s history and BearingPoint will play a crucial part. Being fully aligned to SAP’s Clean Core strategy, BearingPoint’s leasing solution was exactly what Xerox was looking for.

Mirlanda Gecaj, Chief Financial Officer, Xerox: “ By integrating BearingPoint’s leasing solution into our enterprise architecture, Xerox is taking a significant step in our Reinvention. The partnership will help streamline our processes, reduce IT costs and enable us to respond swiftly to the increasing demand for lease offerings. With this partnership, we are poised to enhance our global operations and deliver value to our clients.”

Xerox will leverage several key functionalities, including the Leasing Pricing Engine, Leasing Contract Lifecycle Management, Asset-Based Funding Management, and Lease Accounting integration. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and seamlessly integrated with S/4 HANA and SAP CPQ, BearingPoint’s solution will complete Xerox’s target architecture, fully powered by SAP technology.

Donald Wachs, Global Leader BearingPoint Products: “ By choosing BearingPoint’s ‘Equipment-as-a-Service’ (EaaS) platform, Xerox is making an important step to become more efficient while handling a growing demand for leasing offerings. Our cloud-based enterprise solution from SAP will be pivotal in Xerox's transition to a new operating model, placing the customer at the center and shifting to a global system. BearingPoint’s Lease&Rent allows Xerox to offer various leasing options and comply with local regulations. With our module Assets&Funding, Xerox’s treasury department will be able to leverage automation and improve KPIs directly impacting the company’s profitability. Entirely built on SAP Business Technology Platform and utilizing SAP Fiori launchpad technology, users will work with a unified user interface across systems.”

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, meeting high standards of social and environmental impact.

