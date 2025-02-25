Planet and Bayer Accelerate Digital Innovation in Agriculture with Major Enterprise License Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced an expanded relationship with Bayer through a multi-year enterprise license agreement. This agreement increases Bayer’s access to Planet’s satellite imagery and analytics, expanding into commercial operations and enabling enhanced decision-making across its global agricultural operations.

By leveraging a suite of Planet products, including PlanetScope, Tasking, Fusion, Basemaps, and Planetary Variables, Bayer can make faster, data-driven agronomic decisions with high-frequency, high-resolution imagery, improving efficiency across its operations. By consistently monitoring fields, Bayer enhances trial oversight, optimizes logistics, and ensures timely interventions for better crop performance. Additionally, scalable remote sensing enables standardized phenotypic assessments and strategic long-term planning, driving innovation in product development and field management. The enterprise agreement ensures seamless access to Planet’s data, allowing Bayer teams to integrate satellite insights into their workflows with greater flexibility and efficiency.

“At Bayer, we are committed to harnessing cutting-edge technology to advance regenerative agriculture and enhance productivity,” said Christina Lawrence, Head of Seed Production Innovation at Bayer’s Crop Science Division. “Through this relationship with Planet, we are equipping our teams with powerful geospatial data to drive informed decisions, optimize operations, and deliver greater value to farmers around the world.”

This collaboration builds upon the companies’ long-standing relationship and supports Bayer’s continued efforts to develop innovative, data-driven solutions for climate-smart agriculture and supply chain resilience. Through co-development initiatives and enhanced data integration, Bayer and Planet are working together to unlock new insights that improve agricultural efficiency and environmental stewardship.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Bayer through this enterprise agreement,” said Charlie Candy, Chief Revenue Officer at Planet. “By providing Bayer with seamless access to our satellite imagery and analytics, we are empowering them to make more informed, data-driven decisions that not only drive productivity but also help reduce waste and create efficiencies within the agricultural ecosystem, ultimately contributing to more productive agricultural outcomes.”

The enterprise license agreement signifies a commitment to long-term collaboration, ensuring that Bayer has the geospatial intelligence needed to support its strategic priorities and advance digital innovation in agriculture. Learn more about Planet’s and Bayer’s previous work together to shape the future of farming, and explore Bayer’s Human Activity docuseries to hear how Planet satellite data is helping transform the regenerative agriculture industry.

