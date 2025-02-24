Enate and SnapLogic Join Forces to Deliver Effortless Integration to Service Providers

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, has announced a strategic OEM partnership with Enate, a leader in process orchestration. Through this partnership, Enate customers can now access SnapLogic’s powerful integration capabilities directly, without the need to procure or manage a separate vendor. This makes it easier than ever for service providers to automate work, improve data flow, and run smoother, efficient operations.

Businesses running large-scale services often struggle with disconnected systems that slow down operations, from customer support to onboarding and case resolution. The Enate Integration Service, powered by SnapLogic, solves this by combining Enate’s orchestration capabilities with SnapLogic’s intelligent integration platform (iPaaS), helping service teams work efficiently and consistently.

“Service providers are under constant pressure to do more with less,” said Kit Cox, Founder and CTO at Enate. “By partnering with SnapLogic, we’re making it easier for our customers to connect their systems, automate repetitive tasks, and free up valuable time. We evaluated nine leading iPaaS providers and chose SnapLogic for its ease of use, scalability, and best-in-class integration capabilities. It’s the perfect fit for our service provider customers, including TMF, CMS, and EY.”

This partnership also broadens Enate’s user base. Previously, Enate served three types of users, but now it can support a fourth. IT teams and technical builders who need more advanced integration capabilities.

With the Enate Integration Service, powered by SnapLogic, service providers can seamlessly connect business applications like SAP and Salesforce to Enate workflows, reducing errors and freeing up valuable business hours. Manual tasks that slow down customer support, case resolution, and onboarding can now be automated, allowing teams to focus on more strategic work. The Enate x SnapLogic integration also supports complex data manipulation, ensuring that systems stay in sync without the need for manual intervention. To help businesses get up and running quickly, Enate provides learning resources and starter packs, making it easy to implement and start seeing immediate benefits.

“In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, seamless integration is key to unlocking efficiency and driving business success,” said Bo Luongo, Global VP OEM/Embedded Sales at SnapLogic. “By partnering with Enate, we’re bringing the power of generative integration directly to service providers, enabling them to automate processes, reduce complexity, and focus on delivering exceptional service. Together, we’re making it easier for businesses to connect their systems and maximize operational efficiency.”

For more information, visit https://www.enate.io and https://snaplogic.com/embedded.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

