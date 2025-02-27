Phison and Lonestar Unite to Enable the First Data Center Hardware on the Moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator in NAND flash technologies has partnered with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar), a leader in lunar infrastructure and Resiliency as a Service (RaaS), to support today’s successful lunar mission launch, Lonestar's Freedom Mission. The Freedom payload utilizes SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and is set to reach the lunar surface on March 4th, commencing a new journey as Earth’s ultimate data processing, backup and recovery solution to store mission-critical knowledge for humanity.

The novel ability to safeguard data on the Moon continues to spike interest for global governments, NGOs and enterprises as it provides an additional layer of fortitude against natural disasters and unpredictable impacts to crucial data. With a shared vision of unparalleled resiliency in data storage, Phison and Lonestar collaborated to ensure the Freedom mission moves beyond technical innovation alone to unlock the future of interplanetary operations. The strategic mix of Freedom’s 3D-printed exterior, provided to Lonestar by SpaceBilt and designed by visionary architects Bjarke Ingels and Martin Voelkle of BIG, alongside the Phison Pascari portfolio’s durability in extreme conditions proves optimal for the unforgiving environment in space. With unique solar-power sourcing and natural cooling capabilities, Freedom’s state-of-the-art lunar data center design is poised to maintain peak operational performance with minimal resource dependency.

Leading up to today’s launch, Phison worked closely beside Lonestar to provide a Pascari enterprise-grade storage solution pressure-tested to withstand cosmic radiation, harsh temperature variation, vibrations and disturbances from lunar launches and landings. The result is a feat of engineering: storage built for long-term durability and capable of handling the massive read/write cycles needed for Freedom’s intensive edge computing tasks. Once established, Freedom will provide premium, high-performance Resiliency Disaster Recovery and advanced edge processing services to NGOs, government and enterprise customers.

“When considering the required storage components for this massive undertaking, Phison was a natural choice for us at Lonestar,” said Christopher Stott, Founder and CEO, Lonestar. “Today’s Freedom mission is just the beginning of a petabyte-level, long-term mission and we strategically selected a partner who could scale alongside us even in the harshest environmental conditions. Freedom now serves as a proof of concept for robust, space-ready SSD technology, paving the way for next-generation applications in lunar and interstellar missions.”

“At Phison, we are honored to be the trusted storage solution provider for Lonestar’s mission to pioneer and enable applications that set a benchmark for the future of space exploration,” said Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US. “This technology partnership allows us to ensure Phison’s promise of data integrity and seamless performance beyond Earth’s boundaries. We look forward to building upon today’s act of human ingenuity to support projects that embody resilience and innovation in the face of uncharted challenges.”

Freedom is the second payload driven by Lonestar following the successful Independence mission. The completion of Freedom’s launch was celebrated today at the Kennedy Space Center with key partners and astronauts; catch the action and highlights on the Phison blog and Phison YouTube channel. To learn more about Pascari enterprise-grade storage solutions and how we’re powering the future of space exploration check out the full portfolio.

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Lonestar is creating revolutionary resiliency while working to save all of Earth's data one byte at a time. Lonestar is at the forefront of merging Cloud and Space technologies and was founded by a team of experts to pioneer a future for data at the edge. Lonestar envisions endless possibilities for cis-lunar and lunar storage. The company is backed by remarkable investors, including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures.

