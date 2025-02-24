Sentient Jet Announces 10 New Partnerships with Highly Anticipated 2025 Exclusive Benefits Guide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, the world's leading jet card company and inventor of the jet card category, announces its 2025 Exclusive Benefits Guide, a curated collection of premium experiences and exclusive partnerships for Card Owners. In its 12th edition, the Exclusive Benefits Guide includes 10 new luxury hospitality, experience, and retail partners that have been thoughtfully selected to support the brand’s core tenets of service, safety, sustainability and innovation and tailored to its Card Owners’ passions and preferences.

The 2025 Exclusive Benefits Guide, with over 50 mindfully selected partners, demonstrates the brand's ongoing commitment to providing Jet Card Owners with an enhanced travel experience that extends far beyond the air. Card Owners who take full advantage of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide can experience benefits with a value of approximately $230,000.

Furthering its reputation for providing exceptional service, Sentient Jet offers a number of thoughtfully organized stay and experience offers through long-standing relationships fostered over the past 25 years. Amongst these new partners are ultra-luxe 1,100-acre private island resort Ambergris Cay in the Turks and Caicos, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas which is home to the number 1 golf course in the Caribbean and ranked top 100 in the world, Savannah’s Hotel Bardo named one of the best hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler in 2024, and The Lodge at Blue Sky, an expansive 3,500-acre ranch located outside Park City, Utah and rated number 1 resort in Utah by Travel + Leisure, to name a few.

In continued partnership with brand ambassador and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Sentient Jet offers Card Owners exclusive access to the 7th annual Derby Day Breakfast. To further enhance the Kentucky Derby® experience, Sentient Jet will offer access to Couture Millinery Designer Christine Moore, the official Milliner of the Kentucky Derby, for a custom-designed hat or fascinator.

“Private aviation isn’t just about getting from one place to another—it’s about access, convenience, and an elevated way of traveling,” said Meghan Riley, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sentient Jet. “With this year’s Exclusive Benefits Guide, we’re continuing to expand what it means to be a Sentient Jet Card Owner, offering unique experiences that enhance every part of the journey. Whether it’s gaining insider access to top destinations, dining at the world’s best restaurants, or ensuring seamless connections on the ground, our goal is to make every trip as effortless and rewarding as possible.”

Sentient Jet continues to offer its fundamental benefits tied to innovation, safety, and sustainability. Included in these benefits are innovative digital booking tools such as Automated Text-to-Book, along with its mobile application, its partnership with EvacMD, offering medical evacuation and security memberships, and its commitment to sustainability through its long-standing relationship with environmental leader 4Air where every flight flown is offset by 300% to account for other non-CO2 emissions to be both carbon and emissions neutral, at zero additional cost to Card Owners.

As an industry leader, Sentient Jet sources like-minded partner brands that align to its service and safety standards and complement its own unique sustainability and innovative technologies. Through its Exclusive Benefits Guide, Sentient Jet demonstrates its reach, well-earned reputation as a trusted travel partner and quality of the premium relationships it has fostered for over 25 years. As Sentient Jet evolves alongside its Card Owners and their travel interests, preferences, and passions, it further solidifies its reputation as the most thoughtful way to fly.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.