BirdseyePost Unveils Penny©, a Fully Autonomous AI Agent for Scalable, Data-Driven Marketing Across Print and Digital

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BirdseyePost announces groundbreaking features in its autonomous marketing platform, enabling businesses of all sizes and sectors to rapidly launch targeted direct mail campaigns across North America.

At the core of BirdseyePost’s platform is Penny©, an AI marketing agent capable of forming a deep understanding of a business—its value proposition, customer base, and key objectives. From there, Penny automatically crafts and prints targeted campaigns and sends them via USPS and Canada Post with virtually no human intervention besides physical delivery.

Backed by technology-enabled printing facilities across The United States and Canada, BirdseyePost can process millions of mail pieces each month, allowing for true scalability in direct mail and orchestrated cross-channel marketing. BirdseyePost delivers unprecedented ease of use and performance for businesses utilizing direct mail.

“With Penny, we’ve built an AI-powered marketing agent that does in minutes what used to take weeks—crafting, printing, deploying and syncing high-impact direct mail and digital campaigns with zero complexity. This is the future of marketing: intelligent, automated, and effortlessly scalable,” said Matt Bogoroch, co-founder and CEO of BirdseyePost.

Intelligent Product Recommendations for Consumers

Penny is also equipped with a deep understanding of retail, enabling it to craft compelling, personalized offers for each potential customer. With the ability to integrate with inventory systems, Penny automatically suggests products that match a consumer’s size, budget, color preferences, and more—ensuring relevancy and in-stock availability. “Every mail piece Penny produces uses machine learning to generate a unique offer and product recommendation, allowing retailers to rapidly scale personalized engagement programs with minimal effort,” said Shardul Frey, co-founder and CTO. Additionally, Penny continuously learns from real-time feedback to enhance its performance. Penny’s advanced recommendation capabilities also sync with BirdseyePost’s email system, launched in June 2024, which generated a remarkable 340% average increase in revenue per recipient.

BirdseyePost also has new developments in its SnapCapture™, SmartMaps™, and SmartMailer™ technology, all powered by Penny:

SnapCapture

SnapCapture is BirdseyePost’s unique QR code solution embedded on every mailpiece, enabling marketers to track precisely which prospective customers engaged with the mailer while measuring deliverability, engagement, and ROI. Powered by Penny, SnapCapture captures real-time data and syncs it throughout the marketing funnel on platforms like Meta, Google, TikTok, Email platforms and more, facilitating a fully integrated, cross-channel marketing engagement. “BirdseyePost has successfully bridged the gap between offline and online marketing, bringing wide-scale omnichannel campaigns to life with simplicity, ease, and cost efficiency,” said Adam Bogoroch, co-founder and COO.

SmartMaps – Hyper-Personalized Maps

Since Penny has access to every retailer’s address across North America, each mail piece can feature a unique 1:1 store locator map specific to the recipient’s location. This ensures consumers know exactly where to find the advertised product—no extra searching is required.

Businesses using BirdseyePost can set a defined radius around their own or partner retail stores, enabling automated direct mail campaigns that reach only potential customers who live within a specified distance—perfect for local promotions, store events, or seasonal sales.

By giving prospective customers a clear, immediate path from mailbox to storefront, SmartMaps significantly boosts foot traffic and purchase intent. Each mailer becomes a personalized invitation to shop, increasing in-store conversions.

SmartMailers – Dynamically Triggered Direct Mail

SmartMailers harnesses Penny’s AI-driven capabilities and seamless integrations with ecommerce platforms or CRMs to automate the sending of physical mail pieces based on customer behaviors or engagement triggers. Businesses can also instantly engage prospects at critical buying moments by setting up rules-based automation—without the need for manual list building or analysis. This approach delivers hyper-relevant, personalized messaging via a tangible and trackable medium, ensuring that customers receive the right offer at the right time, all with minimal effort from the marketing or sales team.

About BirdseyePost

BirdseyePost is an innovative marketing technology company focused on helping businesses deliver smarter, data-driven campaigns that resonate with consumers. BirdseyePost’s platform empowers businesses to scale outreach efforts and improve ROI by combining AI-powered insights, end-to-end automation, and proven marketing strategies. BirdseyePost has successfully enabled businesses of all sizes to rapidly launch cross-channel and omnichannel campaigns. To learn more, visit birdseyepost.com.