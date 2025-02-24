City of Memphis Extends Partnership with Talkspace for the Fifth Consecutive Year to Provide Free Mental Health Services to 8,000 Employees and, now, Dependents 13+

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral healthcare company, announced it will support the City of Memphis for a fifth consecutive year of delivering free virtual therapy and mental health resources to its ~8,000 employees, also adding employees’ dependents 13+. This ongoing commitment reinforces the City’s dedication to supporting the mental health and well-being of its employees and their families.

Since January 2021, Talkspace has provided City of Memphis employees with convenient and confidential access to licensed providers through its virtual platform. Employees and now, dependents ages 13 and up, can be matched with a dedicated provider and meet with them for live sessions (over video, audio, or live chat) or by messaging with their therapists at any time, from anywhere. All interactions are confidential and take place on a secure and encrypted platform, compliant with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

“From performing key services to protecting Memphis residents on the front lines, our employees are the backbone of our city, and their mental health is a priority. Extending Talkspace services for a fifth year demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive workplace where our team members can thrive both personally and professionally. We are also the first public sector client in Tennessee,” said Fonda Fouche, Chief Human Resources Officer for the City of Memphis. “We are proud to be able to extend this resource to our employees’ dependents, because we know that building resilience is a life skill that starts at a young age.”

“Whether working through trauma, building tools for stress management, or simply getting something off their chest, Talkspace is here to ensure that City of Memphis employees and their families have 24/7 access to our services from wherever they are with the peace of mind that what they share is secure and confidential,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace.

By continuing this partnership, the City of Memphis reinforces its focus on creating a healthy and resilient workforce. The initiative aligns with Talkspace’s broader efforts to make high quality mental health services more accessible and meet public sector employees, especially, where they are.

For more information on this free program including registration and information about parental/legal guardian consent for teens, 13+ please visit Talkspace.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 179 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

For more information about The City of Memphis, visit www.memphistn.gov.