Renasant Bank Deepens NCR Atleos Collaboration to Strengthen Self-Service Banking and Support Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $17.5 billion-asset Renasant Bank has expanded its relationship with Atleos. By deploying Atleos’ Activate Enterprise, the bank enhanced its ITM and ATM program with modern software to better serve customers and support ongoing growth.

Renasant Bank operates 185 banking centers across Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and the bank recently acquired The First Bank, which will add another 110 branches and extend its footprint into Louisiana. By enhancing its fleet of ATMs and ITMs with Atleos’ Activate Enterprise, Renasant Bank is delivering stronger, more consistent customer experiences and more robust functionality, such as contactless (NFC) card tap. Plus, leveraging a single platform to manage the self-service channel simplifies operations, increasing efficiencies and saving time for the bank.

“At Renasant, we are focused on making banking more accessible and convenient while continuing to maintain critical personal relationships,” said Michelle Rivers, chief experience officer, EVP at Renasant Bank. “By teaming with Atleos, we are able to quickly and reliably provide customers with the latest features and innovations across self-service banking, resulting in exceptional experiences. This expanded relationship with Atleos enables us to manage our fleet more efficiently and effectively as we continue to grow while widening our customers’ access to cash.”

Renasant works with Atleos to manage nearly all aspects of their fleet, including software, field services, managed services and security, cash management and cash in transit (CIT). The bank’s best-in-class ITM program is expected to grow to over 75 machines this year.

“Renasant Bank is a banking leader that is dedicated to delivering superior customer experiences and support as efficiently as possible,” explained Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “The expanded collaboration with Atleos will enable the bank to reduce back-office complexities, increase customer loyalty and carve out a significant competitive advantage as they continue to grow their presence within existing markets and enter into new ones.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

