Kanbrick Announces Growth Partnership with Alchemy Analytical Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanbrick, the long-term investment partnership focused on investing in and growing family-owned businesses, announced a minority partnership with Alchemy Analytical Group (AAG), a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumables and reference materials for laboratory equipment. Kanbrick will partner with AAG to invest in and support the company’s next phase of growth.

AAG was formed in 2015 through a series of acquisitions, primarily serving the atomic spectroscopy industry in the U.S. and U.K. The company, led by Greg Molter, AAG Managing Director, has grown rapidly, delivering high-quality products and services to its customers.

“AAG is focused on acquiring and growing businesses committed to high quality, accuracy, and reliability, and has delivered consistent annual growth,” said Tracy Britt Cool, Co-Founder of Kanbrick. “This track record of success and the team’s compelling vision for the future are exciting. It has been an honor to get to know Greg over several years, first as a participant in our flagship accelerator, Build with Kanbrick, and more recently as an active Kanbrick Community member. We are thrilled to continue this close partnership and look forward to supporting the AAG team to further capitalize on strategic and growth opportunities.”

The Kanbrick team will work closely with AAG to enhance their current strategic focus and accelerate mergers and acquisitions.

“After participating in the Build with Kanbrick program, it became clear that Kanbrick’s focus on people, operating systems, and growth makes them the best partner to meet AAG’s goals,” said Greg Molter. “Kanbrick’s long-term partnership focus, coupled with its strategic and operational approach to business growth, is uniquely compelling. We are excited to begin our new journey with Kanbrick to better align our people, processes, and culture with our strategic objectives.”

About AAG

Founded in 2015, AAG manufactures and distributes consumable and reference materials to the atomic spectroscopy industry. AAG has offices across the U.S. and the U.K., the company provides customers across the globe with one of the broadest product suites in the atomic spectroscopy industry. For more information, visit: alchemyag.com.

About Kanbrick

Kanbrick is a long-term investment partnership focused on acquiring, growing, and building great businesses by providing a long-term home for companies. Kanbrick partners closely with owners and executives, taking a hands-on approach to empower people and companies to reach their full potential. For more information, visit: kanbrick.com.