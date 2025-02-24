Grove Collaborative Launches Spring Limited Edition Collection with The 5 Gyres Institute

Grove Collaborative launches their Grove Co. Spring Limited Edition Collection in partnership with The 5 Gyres Institute, celebrating their ongoing work and innovative solutions to plastic pollution - a global environmental and health crisis - through science, advocacy, and community. Our dramatic and unique coastlines and oceans served as the inspiration for the collection's fragrances, Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), the world’s first plastic neutral retailer, a leading sustainable consumer products company, certified B Corporation, and Public Benefit Corporation, announced the launch of its new Grove Co. Spring Limited Edition Collection with The 5 Gyres Institute. As the Company’s non-profit plastics research and advocacy partner since 2019, 5 Gyres and Grove Co. collaborated on a collection that celebrates the beauty and power of our world’s oceans through fragrance and design while prioritizing sustainability and healthier ingredients in the lines’ formulations and packaging. This partnership also supports 5 Gyres’ ongoing work in the global movement around the global health crisis of plastic pollution.

" Grove Co.'s support over the last six years has been integral in pushing forward our mission to drive innovative solutions to plastic pollution. We are proud to partner with a company that’s revolutionizing the consumer goods sector and showing that we can all take steps toward a plastic-free future," said Sara Mais, Development Director at 5 Gyres. " We are thrilled to introduce the 5 Gyres collection into homes around the U.S., proving that reuse and refill systems work and consumers can rely on healthy and safe products without toxic plastics and ingredients."

5 Gyres’ mission is to drive innovative solutions to plastic pollution through science, advocacy, and community. Founded in 2009 by Anna Cummins and Dr. Marcus Eriksen, 5 Gyres has been pioneering research, including the first-ever Global Estimate of Marine Plastic Pollution, to reveal the widespread presence of microplastics across all five subtropical gyres — vast, slow-moving accumulation zones created by circular ocean currents, wind patterns, and the Earth's rotation. Recognizing that this “plastic smog” can’t be effectively cleaned up, 5 Gyres leads with science to drive upstream solutions that prevent plastic pollution at the source. Since 2019, Grove Collaborative has donated more than $100,000 to 5 Gyres to empower action against the global health crisis of plastic pollution, which has supported the publication of 19 research papers and engaging on 220+ legislative bills.

“ At Grove, we believe that the biggest impact we can make as consumers is to turn off the tap on single-use plastic in our homes by taking the easy but powerful step to switch from single-use plastics to recyclable, refillable, and reusable options,” said Jenn Pann, VP of Merchandising & E-Commerce. “ We’re proud to partner with 5 Gyres on this collection that celebrates our oceans in addition to being eager to educate consumers on the dual environmental and human health crises stemming from plastic pollution.”

The Growing Microplastics Crisis

While the plastic crisis is well documented and understood, a more personal area of concern has become better understood in recent years: the growing threat of microplastics. These tiny particles are the result of plastic breaking down in our natural environment and our oceans, left there by a lack of recycling infrastructure. New research is beginning to highlight how this global environmental crisis is leading to a global health crisis:

It’s estimated that a staggering 27 million tons of plastic packaging is landfilled every year in the U.S. 1 Only 5% of plastic is recycled, no matter how much we put into our recycling bins. 2

Only 5% of plastic is recycled, no matter how much we put into our recycling bins. More than 11 million metric tons of plastic leaks into our oceans every year, threatening marine ecosystems. If unchecked, annual emissions of plastic pollution could reach up to 53 million metric tons by 2030. 3

These plastics break down in our oceans and environment, creating microplastics and nanoplastics that have been found throughout the human body, including breastmilk, 4 the placenta, 5 blood, 6 and the brain. 7

the placenta, blood, and the brain. The presence of plastics inside the human body can be troubling because, unlike other pollutants, plastics can contain 10,000 different chemicals, many of which are linked to diseases like diabetes and cancer.8

Grove and 5 Gyres are working together to revolutionize an industry built on plastic by offering an assortment of reduced plastic offerings for consumers’ everyday home essentials to make going Beyond Plastic™ easier and more accessible. Only by turning off the plastic tap can we protect our oceans and potentially our own bodies.

Celebrating Our Oceans Through Fragrance & Design

This limited edition Grove Co. collection celebrates the beauty and power of our world’s oceans, featuring two fresh new natural origin fragrances and designs inspired by America’s dramatic, unique coastlines. The collection features dish soap, hand soap, room sprays, laundry detergent sheets, and home goods all designed to minimize plastic waste and packaged in infinitely recyclable aluminum, glass bottles, and recycled and recyclable paper packaging — with no single-use plastic packaging in sight.

The new fragrances transport consumers to the northeastern and northwestern coasts:

Atlantic Dune Grass smells like windswept coastal dunes with the refreshing scent of marram grass, stargazer lily, fresh lemon, and seaside cypress.

smells like windswept coastal dunes with the refreshing scent of marram grass, stargazer lily, fresh lemon, and seaside cypress. Pacific Primrose smells like a walk through a lush seaside meadow - delicate florals with a hint of cool moss and sheer amber.

For this collection, Grove Co. partnered with renowned pattern designer Amy MacCready to bring this collection to life. Amy is known for her intricate and vibrant designs that blend traditional motifs with modern aesthetics. Her patterns are featured across Grove Co.’s sustainable material choices, including brilliant brushed aluminum bottles, infinitely recyclable glass and aluminum, and FSC-certified kraft paper. For the Spring Limited Edition Collection, her designs were inspired by rustling grasses in the ocean breeze and all things nature, including marshland plants, coastal wildlife, and weather patterns. See more of Amy’s designs by visiting her Instagram here.

About the Collection

The collection features ten products in the exclusive Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose fragrances ranging from $5.99 to $16.99, including:

Hand Soap Refill : Cleans and softens skin using an aloe-infused hydrating formula and Natural Origin Fragrance, $5.99 in 13 oz aluminum refill bottles in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose.

: Cleans and softens skin using an aloe-infused hydrating formula and Natural Origin Fragrance, $5.99 in 13 oz aluminum refill bottles in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose. Dish Soap Refill : Plant-based formula works to cut grease on 1,000+ dishes, $5.99 in 16 oz aluminum refill bottles in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose.

: Plant-based formula works to cut grease on 1,000+ dishes, $5.99 in 16 oz aluminum refill bottles in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose. Room Spray : Made with bio-based ingredients and Natural Origin Fragrance, $6.99 in 4 oz glass bottles with a pump in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose.

: Made with bio-based ingredients and Natural Origin Fragrance, $6.99 in 4 oz glass bottles with a pump in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose. Laundry Detergent Sheets : Pre-cut and pre-measured sheets that fight tough stains, $12.99 for a 35 count package in 100% plastic-free kraft paper packaging in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose

: Pre-cut and pre-measured sheets that fight tough stains, $12.99 for a 35 count package in 100% plastic-free kraft paper packaging in both Atlantic Dune Grass and Pacific Primrose Swedish Dishcloth : Made of cellulose and cotton and offering a more sustainable alternative to paper towels, $9.99 for a two-pack with each dishcloth lasting up to six months.

: Made of cellulose and cotton and offering a more sustainable alternative to paper towels, $9.99 for a two-pack with each dishcloth lasting up to six months. Turkish Beach Towel: Super absorbent and quick-drying 100% organic cotton, responsibly produced towel, $16.99 for a 40” by 70” towel perfect for lounging on the beach.

For more information on the collection, visit grove.co/craftedwithacause.

About The 5 Gyres Institute

The 5 Gyres Institute (5 Gyres) is a leader in the global movement against plastic pollution, with 15 years of expertise in scientific research, engagement, and education. With the original goal to answer a few key scientific questions about ocean plastics, co-founders Marcus Eriksen and Anna Cummins led 19 research expeditions in all five subtropical gyres, as well as many of the world’s lakes and rivers. 5 Gyres continues to lead with scientific research to drive upstream solutions through education, advocacy, and community building. Learn more about 5 Gyres by visiting https://www.5gyres.org/.

About Grove Co.

Grove Co.™ is an innovative sustainable home care brand revolutionizing the products you use every day to help the world Go Beyond Plastic™. Driven by the belief that everyone has the power to create meaningful change for the planet through their daily choices, Grove Co.™ consciously creates everyday essentials for every room in your home to make the sustainable choice the easy choice. Think: fresh outdoors-inspired scents, hardworking bio-based formulas, ethically sourced products, and thoughtful packaging and systems that help you Go Beyond Plastic. Ready to take your next impactful sustainable step? Shop Grove Co.™ products at Grove.com.