Aramark Collegiate Hospitality Wins New Contract with Loyola Marymount University

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is pleased to partner with Loyola Marymount University as its new food services provider, bringing fresh flavors, expanded options, and an enhanced experience for the LMU community. Aramark will manage all on-campus dining, retail, catering, and athletic concessions beginning in May 2025. Photo Credit: Loyola Marymount University

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is pleased to partner with Loyola Marymount University as its new food services provider, bringing fresh flavors, expanded options, and an enhanced experience for the LMU community. Aramark will manage all on-campus dining, retail, catering, and athletic concessions beginning in May 2025. Photo Credit: Loyola Marymount University

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is pleased to partner with Loyola Marymount University as its new food services provider, bringing fresh flavors, expanded options, and an enhanced experience for the LMU community. Aramark will manage all on-campus dining, retail, catering, and athletic concessions beginning in May 2025.

“ We’re excited to welcome Aramark as a new partner that matches our long-term vision for on-campus dining excellence at LMU, and we look forward to rolling out innovations that enhance variety, add value, and build community,” said Andy O’Reilly, vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services at LMU. “ Aramark is a known market leader on more than 275 campuses in the U.S., including the largest number of Jesuit universities of any provider. Their ability to fully integrate in the campus community and willingness to listen to student needs sets them apart.”

The decision to select Aramark reflects LMU’s commitment to high-quality campus dining options that prioritize value and choice for students, faculty, and staff. LMU is looking forward to refreshing dining across campus – with an emphasis on enhanced spaces for gathering and community building, upgraded healthy food choices, and student value.

Sneak Peek at the Future of LMU Dining

One of the biggest changes to the LMU dining program with Aramark will be the introduction of All-You-Care-to-Eat meal plans, set to launch in fall 2026 following a renovation of the Lair that summer. The upgrade marks a significant change guided by student and parent feedback, providing unmatched value and a new overall dining experience for LMU Lions.

Beginning in fall 2025, the LMU community can expect to see refreshed, innovative menus at existing dining spaces. The partnership also includes planned updates to Founders Pavilion and University Hall dining options, Sonia’s on the LLS campus, and new mobile and stand-alone food carts around campus for on-the-go eating.

“ We are proud to win LMU’s trust and serve as its new hospitality partner,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark Collegiate Hospitality. “ We can’t wait to showcase our residential dining, as well as expanded retail, catering, and concessions capability.”

About Aramark Collegiate Hospitality

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality is a premier provider for hospitality ecosystems in higher education, renowned for its commitment to the whole student and enhancing student life through exceptional culinary experiences and innovative dining solutions. With a presence in more than 275 colleges and universities, Collegiate Hospitality uses data driven consumer insights to curate experiences to meet the unique needs of each campus, fostering a vibrant community with diverse and inclusive dining offerings. This intentional integration of campus identity, world class hospitality, and professional opportunity provides a foundational path to student success. Connect with Collegiate Hospitality on LinkedIn.

About Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University is ranked among the nation's premier colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report, which places LMU among the country's top 50 private and top five Jesuit universities, and California's top six private schools. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 7,100 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 56 undergraduate majors and 56 minor programs, along with 46 master’s degree programs, three doctorate programs and 12 credential/authorization programs. LMU’s intercollegiate athletics teams compete in the West Coast Conference with 14 Division I and varsity sports. LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.