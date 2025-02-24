How to Buy A High Quality—Not Counterfeit or Contraband—Toilet, Faucet or Showerhead

If you’re shopping for a plumbing fixture or fitting—such as a toilet, faucet or showerhead—make sure to avoid a counterfeit or noncertified contraband product in favor of a high-performing product that meets health and safety standards, Plumbing Manufacturers International announced today on the eve of the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), where many high-performing, certified products are on display.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you’re shopping for a plumbing fixture or fitting—such as a toilet, faucet or showerhead—make sure to avoid a counterfeit or noncertified contraband product in favor of a high-performing product that meets health and safety standards, Plumbing Manufacturers International announced today on the eve of the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), where many high-performing, certified products are on display.

To protect the value of the more than 150 brands of plumbing products manufactured by its members, PMI is warning shoppers about counterfeit and noncertified contraband products while working with its members, online marketplaces, federal and state governments, and the Buy Safe America Coalition (BSAC) to remove these poorly-designed products from online marketplaces.

“Plumbing manufacturers have invested millions of dollars and thousands of hours to produce high-performing toilets, showerheads and faucets that comply with federal, state and local health and safety standards,” said PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole. “Counterfeit and noncertified contraband products typically perform poorly and present health and safety risks—thereby endangering Americans and their families while eroding customers’ trust in the brands PMI members have worked so hard to build.”

Poor-quality products can break easily, leak, provide subpar reliability and durability, and compromise the integrity of plumbing systems, Stackpole added, leading to unexpected and costly damages or repairs. PMI produced a video to raise awareness about this issue. The annual cost of counterfeit goods, pirated software, and trade secrets theft to the nation’s economy runs between $225 billion and $600 billion, the Federal Bureau of Investigation estimates.

Double-check products before ordering them

PMI members manufacture 90% of the plumbing products available in America, and other reputable companies product excellent fixtures and fittings, as well; therefore, most products found online or in stores are not counterfeit. But before making a purchase, look for these red flags:

Unusually low prices compared to similar products

Absence of certification marks or logos

Unfamiliar brand names

Unfamiliar suppliers

Instead, consider purchasing your products from a reputable supplier or directly from the manufacturer.

In a store before purchase or after the product is delivered after an online purchase, check for:

Packaging discrepancies

Absence of certification marks or logos

Missing or incorrect logos or brand names

Broken or weak materials; broken or absent quality seals

If something seems suspicious, contact the manufacturer or the manufacturer’s authorized dealer for verification.

How to make smart buying decisions

Shop reputable brands and authorized stores or dealers

Research brands and products beforehand and familiarize yourself with technical product details such as UPC, model and part numbers; material and dimensions; safety information; and other specifications

Look for warranty information and guarantees

Look for certification marks and logos

Read customer reviews

“PMI members manufacture products that are built to last,” Stackpole emphasized. “A careful buying decision will result in customer satisfaction and an affordable product that will save money in the long run.”

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90% of the United States’ plumbing products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute 517,696 jobs and $116.7 billion in economic impact to America's economy, according to the Plumbing Manufacturing Industry Economic Impact Study.

With a vision of safe, responsible plumbing – always, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction through its Rethink Water initiative and other programs. PMI members manufacture water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them online and in more than 26,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. safeplumbing.org.