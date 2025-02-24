Intellipure Donates 70,000 Intellipure Compact Air Purifiers to Baby2Baby

LOS ANGELES & PULASKI, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellipure, a leader in innovative air purification solutions, today announced a donation of 70,000 Intellipure Compact air purifiers to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides essential items to children living in poverty across the country. This donation is in direct response to the recent Los Angeles fires and the urgent need to protect vulnerable children from harmful air pollutants.

Since January 7, Baby2Baby has distributed over 9 million emergency supplies including diapers, food, formula, water, clothing, blankets and hygiene products, to children and families impacted by the devastation. "We saw the intense need following the devastating wildfires and felt compelled to answer the call," said Dan Phalen, HealthWay’s Chief Executive Officer, parent company of Intellipure. "Our hope is that these Intellipure Compact air purifiers will provide clean, safe air for children, helping them stay well and return to their school routines. We are delivering the air purifiers over the next 30 days to ensure they reach those who need them most."

"We are incredibly grateful for Intellipure's extraordinary donation of 70,000 air purifiers which will significantly impact the lives of children and families affected by the Los Angeles fires,” said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. “Air purifiers are consistently one of the most requested items from families we serve across Los Angeles and this generous donation will help Baby2Baby ensure tens of thousands of children have access to safe and clean air. Our team is deeply committed to helping our hometown rebuild and we will continue providing essentials to impacted families in the months and years ahead.”

The Intellipure Compact air purifiers utilize HealthWay’s proprietary Disinfecting Filter System (DFS) technology, capturing up to 99.99% of particles at .007 micron, including harmful viruses, mold, fungi, bacteria, and ultrafine particles. While the Los Angeles area wildfires are now out, the aftereffects will linger in the air for months. This donation will provide critical protection for the children served by Baby2Baby, ensuring they have access to clean and safe air during this traumatic time.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization’s success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

About Intellipure and HealthWay Family of Brands

Based in Upstate NY, HealthWay has proudly designed and engineered products in the USA for over 20 years. We have spent years perfecting our craft and creating some of the world’s most trusted air purification solutions. Our solutions are trusted everywhere air quality matters. Indoor air quality problems come in all shapes and sizes – we’re proud that our industry-leading patented DFS (Disinfecting Filtration System) technology is being used in cleanroom applications, hospital surgical suites, commercial office buildings, hotels, schools, universities, and many mission-critical environments around the globe. Learn more about Intellipure air purifiers at www.intellipure.com.