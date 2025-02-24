Enersponse and Molecule Systems Partner to Unlock Virtual Power Plant Capabilities for Commercial & Industrial Battery Storage

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enersponse, a leading distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) provider and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, has teamed up with Molecule Systems to make it easier for commercial and industrial (C&I) battery storage developers to improve assets economics through participation in cost-saving and revenue-generating demand response (DR) programs. While this sector has traditionally been underserved due to technical constraints—including fragmented integration pathways and intricate connectivity requirements that differ significantly from residential assets—this strategic partnership is set to remove those hurdles. By streamlining integration and eliminating complex onboarding processes, the collaboration extends wholesale energy market financial benefits to the C&I sector while supporting the grid—leveraging VPP’s ability to provide backup power and DR’s ability to automatically adjust energy use in real-time.

Enersponse’s industry-leading DERMS platform seamlessly connects commercial energy storage projects with utilities and wholesale markets. By enabling intelligently automated DR programs, it helps widely dispersed businesses optimize energy use, reduce costs and generate revenue. Additionally, Enersponse’s VPP solutions aggregate commercial storage assets into a unified grid service, enhancing reliability and giving access to more utility incentives. This comprehensive approach not only maximizes operational efficiency but also drives sustainability—helping organizations reduce their environmental impact while benefiting from a more resilient and profitable energy strategy.

Further elevating this capability, Molecule Systems’ MosFusion platform simplifies integration at the site level through edge-enabled real-time asset management. With device-agnostic connectivity supporting over 1,000 makes and models—including EV chargers and battery storage systems—MosFusion accelerates deployment, allowing new batteries to be operational in approximately 30 minutes. Whether filling gaps in existing energy management systems or providing a complete solution, the platform ensures commercial projects can quickly enroll in Enersponse’s advanced DR programs.

Together, Enersponse and Molecule Systems bridge the gap between commercial energy assets and grid services, expanding access to intelligent energy management solutions and enhancing opportunity and flexibility for businesses.

Key Benefits:

Frictionless Integration – The MosFusion platform enables a turnkey connection of commercial batteries via a device-agnostic, Modbus-enabled interface, reducing integration complexity and accelerating deployment.

– The MosFusion platform enables a turnkey connection of commercial batteries via a device-agnostic, Modbus-enabled interface, reducing integration complexity and accelerating deployment. Expanded Market Access – Enersponse's VPP infrastructure provides battery storage owners with a direct pathway to demand response and wholesale energy markets across multiple U.S. regions.

– Enersponse's VPP infrastructure provides battery storage owners with a direct pathway to demand response and wholesale energy markets across multiple U.S. regions. Grid Resilience & Sustainability – By aggregating commercial batteries into its VPP, Enersponse enhances grid flexibility, stabilizes energy supply and helps accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

“The energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift and virtual power plants are at the center of this transformation,” said Enersponse founder and CEO, James McPhail. “Historically, commercial battery storage has faced adoption challenges due to technical and market barriers, but by integrating Molecule Systems’ cutting-edge technology with our industry-leading DERMS and VPP infrastructure, we’re removing these roadblocks and paving the way for broad-scale participation.”

The MosFusion platform provides a single integration pathway for commercial battery systems, eliminating the need for multiple direct connections with utilities, grid operators and DERMS. This accelerates time to market and simplifies participation. Its local control capabilities allow commercial batteries to autonomously respond to real-time grid signals while maintaining customer-defined parameters. This ensures battery owners can maximize asset value while retaining operational control—a crucial advantage for high-value commercial energy storage systems.

“As demand for grid flexibility accelerates, commercial battery storage holds immense potential, yet integration challenges have often hindered adoption,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems. “By bringing together MosFusion and Enersponse, we’re providing a seamless, scalable solution that makes commercial energy storage more accessible and impactful than ever before.”

About Enersponse: Enersponse is a distributed energy resource (DER) management provider and virtual power plant (VPP) operator that works with C&I companies, power and controls providers, utilities and regulators across the country to aggregate load for demand response. Its advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers. Enersponse creates a more sustainable and responsive electrical grid by empowering customers to manage their demand and envisions a future with full participation of C&I distributed energy resources in the grid of the future: Flexible, reliable and resilient to support the clean energy transition.

About Molecule Systems: Molecule Systems delivers next-generation DER optimization and VPP enablement through its MosFusion platform, integrating diverse DERs to provide seamless, automated grid participation. With a hybrid cloud-edge approach, Molecule empowers utilities, aggregators and OEMs to unlock new energy market revenues while enabling real-time, autonomous dispatch for high-value assets.