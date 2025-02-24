Brown-Forman and Reyes Beverage Group Announce New California Distributor Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA,BFB) and Reyes Beverage Group (RBG) are pleased to announce a new distribution partnership in California, effective May 1, 2025. This strategic decision underscores the companies' commitment to growth and innovation in the largest spirits market in the U.S.

“ We are incredibly excited to expand our distribution partnership with Reyes Beverage Group in California,” said Michael Masick, executive vice president and president, Americas, Brown-Forman. “ As we strive to continue to grow our business, optimizing our routes to market is critical. After careful consideration, including a formal request for proposal process that began in 2024, we’re confident that Reyes Beverage Group is the ideal partner to help us achieve our ambitious growth objectives in this key market.”

Robinson Brown IV, senior vice president and managing director, USA & Canada, Brown-Forman added: “ Reyes Beverage Group’s elite execution and operational excellence, demonstrated by their impressive track record in California with legacy beer and spirit supplier partnerships, including our Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktail, makes them a natural fit for Brown-Forman.”

“ We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with Brown-Forman and represent their full portfolio of legacy brands, led by the world-renowned Jack Daniel’s, in California,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer for Reyes Beverage Group. “ This partnership represents a significant opportunity for Reyes Beverage Group to further our position as a total beverage distributor and leverage our deep market knowledge and industry expertise to drive growth for Brown-Forman. We are confident that our combined strengths and shared values will create a powerful synergy, delivering exceptional results for both companies.”

This expanded partnership reflects Brown-Forman’s ongoing commitment to evolving its distribution network to ensure long-term success in the U.S. The company recognizes the dynamic landscape of the beverage alcohol industry and is proactively adapting to capitalize on new opportunities.

Reyes Beverage Group has been a strong Brown-Forman partner, supporting its Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD in California since 2022. Brown-Forman currently distributes its remaining spirits in California through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

“ We are grateful for the many years of partnership with RNDC in California and deeply appreciate their contributions to our business in this important market,” continued Brown. “ We value the relationships we’ve built with RNDC, including throughout the 23 other states where we work together, and we appreciate their continued partnership and focus on our shared success.”

About Brown-Forman:

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of “Nothing Better in the Market.” Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers’ Craft. With a team of approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at brown-forman.com and stay connected through LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Reyes Beverage Group:

Reyes Beverage Group (RBG) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBG is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing and distilling suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Capital Reyes Distributing, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, DET Beverages, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Island Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia and Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. Across 54 facilities, our team of over 9,300 people delivers over 320 million cases annually to over 115,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer and spirits brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeveragegroup.com.

