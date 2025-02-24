Edison Partners Exits RapidDeploy To Motorola Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growth equity firm Edison Partners announced today the exit of its investment in RapidDeploy to Motorola Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-native next-generation 911 mapping, mobile and analytics solutions for public safety agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Read Motorola Solutions’ announcement here.

The Austin, TX-based company empowers public safety agencies across the United States with real-time intelligence to enhance emergency response and decision-making. RapidDeploy’s cloud-native solutions integrate with an ecosystem of partners and applications, connecting millions of data points to deliver critical, life-saving information to public safety centers. Since 2016, RapidDeploy’s technology has expanded to serve over one thousand six hundred 911 centers across 23 states, with 13 statewide contracts, democratizing public safety with cloud-native SaaS solutions.

“We are so pleased with the growth trajectory and strategic opportunity for RapidDeploy after making our initial $20M growth investment in 2023. We recognized that RapidDeploy had a unique ability to lead in a historically challenging space for new entrants,” said Chris Sugden, managing partner at Edison Partners. “With the support of Edison’s value creation resources, including Edison Director Network member Jo Kinsella, to advance the company’s market leadership position, RapidDeploy CEO Steve Raucher and his team have taken the company to new heights and, with their state-of-the-art NextGen 911 technology, they’ve made our country’s emergency response system stronger.”

RapidDeploy represents one of multiple portfolio companies that support Edison’s investment thesis around digitizing critical infrastructure. Two additional recent investments supporting this theme include a $15M investment made in Seismos, an AI-driven technology firm using sound to make energy production safer, cleaner and more efficient, and a $43M growth investment in 120Water, a digital water solution helping the country’s 50,000 state and local water utilities to protect public health through water safety, compliance, and wastewater monitoring programs. Further, in 2021, Edison invested in Recycle Track Systems which provides on-demand refuse removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, helping companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their services.