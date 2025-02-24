U.S. Facilities, Inc. Expands Use of ISNetworld® Across Additional Sectors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced U.S. Facilities, Inc. (USF), an integrated facilities management company, expanded its use of ISNetworld to its government, transportation, and infrastructure sectors. ISN will now assist USF with vendor qualification, data analysis, and sustainability goals in these key business units.

“USF has valued ISN's expertise and the broad capabilities of its solutions for years,” said Malik Majeed, CEO of USF. “Expanding our partnership allows us to leverage ISNetworld for advanced vendor sourcing, along with tools for vendor auditing, regression analysis, sustainability, and much more. We also value ISN’s strong team approach, which complements our culture at USF.”

Headquartered in Philadelphia, USF initially implemented ISNetworld in 2023 to manage its vendors for its commercial accounts and has now expanded its use of the platform to include additional sectors. This strategic decision helps USF ensure vendor safety, compliance, and performance standards are consistent across its critical sectors.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with USF as they expand their vendor management initiatives,” said Brittany Surine, Executive Vice President at ISN. “USF has been a valued partner for many years and this expanded collaboration allows ISN to support its evolving needs through ISNetworld tools that help support sustainability, security assessments, and vendor qualification. We are committed to helping USF meet its compliance goals and drive operational excellence in critical sectors.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About U.S. Facilities, Inc.

U.S. Facilities, Inc. is wholly subsidiary of PRWT Services, Inc. USF provides site-based integrated facilities management, operations, maintenance and consulting services for single buildings, campus settings, and transportation infrastructure. USF has over 50 years of proven experience providing comprehensive, safe, efficient and effective facilities management and infrastructure support services, freeing up its customers’ resources to focus on core activities.

USF is a nationally recognized company and certified MBE with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council, and certifying agencies. With more than 1,100 employees, USF is strategically positioned throughout the United States to best serve its growing list of government, commercial, and private clients.