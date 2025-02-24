Bowman to Provide Aerial Orthoimagery Services for North Carolina CGIA

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm, has been awarded a one-year contract by the State of North Carolina’s Center for Geographic Information and Analysis (CGIA) to deliver high-resolution, 6-inch pixel digital orthoimagery covering the counties of Bladen, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson in the state’s Eastern Piedmont region.

Under the agreement, Bowman will produce orthorectified images by employing initial survey ground control, precise aerial flight acquisition, rigorous quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols, and advanced post-processing techniques. Encompassing a 3,650-square-mile area that features a diverse mix of rural and urban settings with varying geographic and land-use types, the project ensures complete coverage for each county and will generate 4,070 individual tiles of seamless, high-resolution imagery.

The data collected by Bowman will support the North Carolina 911 Board’s ongoing efforts toward emergency planning and response, ensuring dispatchers can accurately identify roads, driveways and structures to improve response times. Beyond emergency services, state agencies and local governments will leverage the imagery for transportation planning, disaster recovery, economic development, environmental assessment and land surveying. All records will be publicly accessible through the NC OneMap platform, serving as a vital resource for a wide range of applications across the state.

“This contract underscores the enhanced geospatial capabilities Bowman has gained through our Surdex acquisition and highlights the synergies created by the integration of our operations and technologies,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We are confident in our ability to build on this longstanding relationship with the State of North Carolina and appreciate the opportunity to again provide high-precision data-driven solutions that the state and its stakeholders rely on for informed decision-making.”

“Geospatial and other technology-oriented imaging and modeling services made significant contributions to our business in 2024, and we expect that momentum to continue into 2025,” continued Bowman. “Our focus on securing and delivering public sector work generated meaningful increases in 2024. We have been monitoring our backlog and sales closely for any disruptions which could occur in connection with changing federal government spending priorities and DOGE efforts. Currently, the disruptions have been relatively minimal, and in some cases are presenting opportunities for outsourcing. At this time, we maintain a positive outlook for 2025.”

Bowman’s efforts in the Eastern Piedmont region are part of North Carolina’s four-year refresh cycle under the NC Orthoimagery Program. As part of this initiative, a quarter of the state is flown each year to maintain up-to-date, high-accuracy imagery for statewide use. This ensures that agencies and communities across the state have the tools they need to respond effectively to natural disasters, infrastructure challenges and public safety needs.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

