Resource Innovations and The Mobility House Tapped to Lead Massachusetts Statewide Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Demonstration Program

Bidirectional EV chargers will be provided with installation at no cost to program participants. Photo Credit: SouthWorks Stock / Envato Elements

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resource Innovations (RI), a leading provider of clean energy solutions, and The Mobility House (TMH), a global leader in vehicle-grid integration (VGI) technology, have been selected by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) to spearhead a first-of-its-kind statewide vehicle-to-everything (V2X) demonstration program. This two-year initiative will deploy bidirectional charging infrastructure to enhance grid resilience, reduce energy costs, and increase renewable energy integration across Massachusetts.

The program, which represents one of the largest state-led V2X initiatives in the U.S., will deploy 100 bidirectional chargers to residential, school bus, municipal, and commercial fleet participants. The bidirectional chargers will activate participants’ electric vehicles (EVs) as mobile energy storage assets, collectively totaling an estimated 1.5 MW of new storage capacity across Massachusetts. The program prioritizes low-income and disadvantaged communities, ensuring equitable access to cutting-edge clean energy solutions.

“Vehicle-to-everything technology is key to leveraging electric vehicles as assets to the grid, both as a financial resource and improving reliability,” said Rachel Ackerman, Senior Director of Clean Transportation at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. “Through a targeted deployment of bidirectional chargers across a variety of sectors, barriers can be quickly identified and resolved, demonstrating a clear pathway for an accelerated application of V2X technology. MassCEC’s V2X program is a crucial step in Massachusetts’s efforts to enable wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles."

Massachusetts EV owners and fleet operators enrolled in the program will benefit from the deployment of bidirectional chargers capable of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and backup power operations.

Key program benefits:

Charging infrastructure: Program participants will receive bidirectional charging stations and installation at no cost to the participant.

Grid resilience: Energy infrastructure in Massachusetts will be strengthened with an estimated 1.5 MW of new flexible and distributed storage assets.

Clean energy: V2G technology supports the transition to renewable energy by charging EVs when renewables are available and discharging from the EV batteries when they are not.

Backup power: Program participants will have the capability to use their vehicle batteries as mobile energy storage, providing backup power during outages.

Revenue opportunities: The bidirectional charging systems will allow some participants to be compensated for sending stored energy to the grid.

“With the charging infrastructure provided through this program, we’re eliminating financial barriers and enabling school districts, homeowners, and fleets to access reliable backup power,” said Kelly Helfrich, Vice President, Transportation Electrification Practice, Resource Innovations. “By documenting our processes, we aim to create a scalable blueprint for V2X programs nationwide.”

“This program activates the potential of EVs as energy storage assets,” said Russell Vare, Vice President, Vehicle Grid Integration, The Mobility House North America. “Bidirectional charging benefits vehicle owners by providing backup power and revenue opportunities while strengthening the grid for the entire community.”

This program addresses a critical gap in the adoption of V2X technology by providing and installing the innovative infrastructure at no cost to participants across socioeconomic levels. By leveraging renewable energy and reducing strain on the grid, this program positions Massachusetts as a national leader in clean energy innovation.

This initiative brings together a coalition of energy leaders:

Resource Innovations provides program management and implementation, reporting, and energy program design expertise.

provides program management and implementation, reporting, and energy program design expertise. The Mobility House contributes advanced vehicle-grid-integration (VGI) software and global experience in V2G deployment.

contributes advanced vehicle-grid-integration (VGI) software and global experience in V2G deployment. Voltrek and B2Q offer local engineering, site design, and construction expertise for residential, fleet, and school charger installations.

offer local engineering, site design, and construction expertise for residential, fleet, and school charger installations. Converge Strategies and Vehicle-Grid Integration Council lead stakeholder engagement and coordination with utilities, local governments, community members, charging vendors, and automakers to develop a Massachusetts V2X Guidebook aimed at scaling and enhancing energy resilience.

EV owners can apply for the program now through June 2025. For more information about the program and participation, visit the MassCEC V2X Program webpage.

About Resource Innovations

Resource Innovations is accelerating the transition to clean energy, serving as a trusted partner to utilities and governments in energy efficiency and decarbonization planning. Since its inception in 2016, Resource Innovations has worked under a bold vision to address climate change and energy equity. The company has been recognized three times in the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies. Visit resource-innovations.com to learn more about how we are accelerating the clean energy transition and leading the charge to power change.

About The Mobility House North America

The Mobility House is shaping the zero emissions future of energy and mobility. Our resilient charging technology makes EV charging reliable and flexible, and provides drivers the freedom of zero emissions, zero cost charging. We integrate flexible charging with energy systems to stabilize the electrical grid and free it from fossil fuels. Across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, The Mobility House currently manages more than 2,000 EV fleet charging facilities, charges hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, and trades power from more than 100 MWh of energy storage.