AE Global Named Official Packaging Partner of rePurpose Global to Reduce Packaging Costs and Fight Plastic Waste

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AE Global, a leader in custom packaging solutions, has expanded its partnership with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform. Together, they offer an innovative sustainability program that funds ocean-bound plastic cleanup efforts from funds saved on packaging costs and supply chain efficiencies.

“Our customers care about impact. Partnering with rePurpose Global allows us to confidently guide our packaging customers to a sustainability strategy that is verifiable, scalable, and affordable,” said Mike Forenza, Managing Partner at AE Global. “As a third-party user of rePurpose Global’s services for two years, we’ve seen the impressive work they do first-hand. Now as RePurpose Global’s official packaging partner, we’re eager to get more businesses involved in the winnable fight against the plastic in our waterways and oceans.”

With this partnership, AE Global can offer customers packaging solutions that are certified Plastic Negative or Plastic Neutral—attracting earth-conscious consumers and increasing profitability by building brand trust. When a packaging solution is deemed Plastic Neutral it signifies that rePurpose Global will remove an equal amount of plastic from the environment as was used in that package. A Plastic Negative certification indicates that more than double the amount of plastic used to make a packaging solution is being removed from nature.

Prior to the official partnership, rePurpose has recovered 383,932 pounds of ocean-bound plastic funded by AE Global. This impact is equivalent to removing 9.6 million plastic bottles from the environment.

“We’re removing the barriers that often prevent companies from undertaking sustainability initiatives,” said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. “By working with AE Global, we’re helping brands turn plastic responsibility into a competitive advantage—without added complexity or cost. By harnessing our collective reach, we will inspire more brands to take action, drive more investment into global recovery and recycling infrastructure, create cleaner communities, and make a tangible difference in protecting our planet.”

In addition to rePurpose Global’s large-scale plastic recovery efforts, the partnership provides AE Global’s customers a vehicle for communicating environmental impact: Talk Trash, powered by Small Circle. Talk Trash empowers brands to illustrate impact with credibility through marketing tools, impact reports, and Plastic Negative or Plastic Neutral seals on packaging solutions.

With increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging and rising regulations on plastic use, this partnership represents a scalable and replicable model for businesses passionate about combating the plastic crisis while maintaining operational efficiency. AE Global’s vertically integrated supply chain ensures that eco-conscious packaging solutions remain cost-effective, customizable and accessible across industries.

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) is a market leader in packaging solutions, offering a full range of packaging products and services via its in-house innovation lab, robust distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, AEG prides itself on being one of the few independent packaging companies placing a heavy emphasis on sustainability and the communities it serves. Through its sustainability program named "Talk Trash," AEG and participating brands are funding waste collection in areas with inadequate waste management infrastructure. As of Dec. 31, 2024, through rePurpose Global's efforts, AE Global has removed more than 380,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 9.6 million 16oz water bottles.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce and take action on their plastic footprints while driving systems change on a global scale.