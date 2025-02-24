ZCG Extends Successful Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP Through 2026 Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Z Capital Group (“ZCG”) today announced it has signed an extension to continue as a Team Partner with Scuderia Ferrari HP through the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Since the collaboration began in 2023, ZCG has driven innovative initiatives that engage Scuderia Ferrari HP (and Formula 1’s global) fan base in new and creative ways, and support each brand’s goals.

As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, the excitement reached new heights with F1® 75 Live, the first-ever season launch event on February 18, 2025, during which fans saw the much-anticipated debut of Scuderia Ferrari HP’s 2025 car.

Adding to the excitement, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined Charles Leclerc as official driver of Scuderia Ferrari HP, solidifying the team’s pursuit of excellence in this milestone year.

“ We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and continue to build upon a multi-season relationship that exemplifies our commitment to growth, excellence, and innovation,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ With the addition of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari continues to redefine leadership in the sport. We look forward to supporting this next chapter and further elevating the Formula 1 experience for fans globally.”

“ We are delighted to extend our partnership with ZCG, whose commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our values at Scuderia Ferrari HP,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Scuderia Ferrari HP. “ We greatly value the strong relationship we have built together. As we celebrate this milestone year, we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration into 2025 and beyond.”

ZCG continues to see opportunities for growth in Formula 1, which had record race attendance and the second-most U.S. television viewership in 2024. By extending its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, the most successful team in the history of the sport, ZCG is committed to supporting the sport’s continued popularity with fans across the globe.

About ZCG

ZCG is an industry leader comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

ZCG’s investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital.

ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. The company is headquartered in New York, with affiliate offices located in Pune and Mumbai, India, and Riyadh, KSA. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.