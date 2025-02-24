OneSubsea and Innovex Sign Master Service Agreement for Subsea Wellhead Technology

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE: INVX) (“Innovex”), a leading provider of products and technologies to the oil and gas industry, today announced the signing of a strategic Frame Agreement with SLB OneSubsea, for the supply of subsea wellhead systems.

This agreement establishes a standard framework for enhanced collaboration, paving the way for faster development of future business opportunities, strengthening the long-standing relationship between OneSubsea and Dril-Quip (now Innovex).

“This strategic agreement with OneSubsea underscores our commitment to continuously enhance and optimize our product offerings for our customers,” said Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex. “This collaboration further deepens our relationship with OneSubsea, enabling us to deliver integrated solutions, faster, addressing the evolving needs of the global energy sector. We are excited about the tremendous opportunities this agreement brings and are eager to provide enhanced value across the industry.”

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc (NYSE: INVX) is a Houston-based company established in 2024 following the merger of Dril-Quip, Inc and Innovex Downhole Solutions.

Our comprehensive portfolio extends throughout the lifecycle of the well; and innovative product integration ensures seamless transitions from one well phase to the next, driving efficiency, lowering cost, and reducing the rig site service footprint for the customer.

With locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, no matter where you need us, our team is readily available with technical expertise, conventional and innovative technologies, and ever-present customer service.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the performance and benefits of the Company's products. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and other factors. These statements are subject to risks beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, operating risks and other factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.