Revelyst Inks Exclusive Entertainment Partnership with Nick Meyer’s Recently Relaunched Sierra Pictures

LOS ANGELES & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelyst Inc., a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear, has signed a multiyear partnership with Sierra Pictures, the production, advisory and financing company recently relaunched by Nick Meyer. Sierra will serve as the exclusive entertainment partner for Revelyst and its collective of leading adventure, outdoor performance and precision sports technology brands, including Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Simms Fishing and more. The news follows Revelyst’s recent appointment of Simon Waters as President of Licensing and Entertainment, who, along with Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman, will work closely with Meyer.

Sierra will advise Revelyst and its portfolio brands’ overall content strategy and production pipeline, including product placement and brand integration strategy, across film, television and other audiovisual projects.

“One of the first deals I wanted to accomplish was to help transform how Revelyst approaches licensing and entertainment,” Waters said. “To that end, I am pleased to announce our first major step forward: a global partnership with Sierra Pictures to help us frame our storytelling and craft world-class events to drive consumer products in a whole new way. We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Sierra’s incomparable ability to bring brand stories to life through multiple entertainment channels.”

“The consumer-obsessed brands in Revelyst’s portfolio are teeming with stories about their products and the makers who design and craft them,” Nyman said. “This new partnership with Sierra will unlock new opportunities for storytelling and help us reach new consumers through well-timed and targeted media and entertainment placement. Revelyst and our brands are excited to work alongside Sierra to discover new ways of building brand enthusiasm and growing our business into new markets.”

Sierra Pictures was relaunched by Meyer after he left his recent roles as President of Film at Hasbro and eOne. An advisory, financier and producer working with major films and entertainment companies, Meyer’s firm is currently working on several projects, including advising on strategy for the upcoming historical thriller Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek. Meyer is also producing or executive producing several major film and television titles, including Out There, a high-concept sci-fi thriller feature for Netflix. Sierra has also invested in next-generation multimedia comedy studio Stapleview, with Meyer joining the company’s advisory board. Sierra was first launched in 2009 and went on to become Sierra/Affinity, with Meyer as CEO, earning nearly $2 billion at the box office before being acquired by eOne in 2018.

Meyer said, “As someone with a lifelong love of the outdoors, I am very excited to help Revelyst continue to grow by enhancing its storytelling capabilities. Revelyst is full of compelling stories that lend themselves well to film and TV, thanks to its collection of some of the world’s most iconic adventure and outdoor sports brands and its work with the inspirational, world-class athletes who personify their values. I am excited to partner with Simon, and having worked with Eric before, I am confident our shared passion will create value and contribute to a very fruitful partnership.”

While with eOne, Meyer rebuilt the company’s film group to create cinematic tentpoles based on Hasbro IP, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as well as acclaimed specialty films like Academy Award® nominee Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and BAFTA nominee The Woman King. Prior to founding Sierra/Affinity, Meyer was President of Paramount Vantage. Earlier, he served as President of International for Lionsgate. In total, Meyer has produced films that have won 17 Academy Awards from 80 nominations.

Meyer and Sierra Pictures were represented by Ken Deutsch and Adam Raichilson of Paul Hastings LLP in the formation of the multiyear partnership with Revelyst.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.