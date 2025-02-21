Vitaboom and GetHealthy Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Practitioner-Driven Supplement Protocols

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GetHealthy, a leading e-commerce platform for integrative health practitioners, has partnered with Vitaboom, a trailblazer in personalized supplement packaging, to enhance the way practitioners create and deliver supplement protocols to their clients.

Through this collaboration, Vitaboom’s innovative technology will now be available on the GetHealthy practitioner portal, empowering practitioners to build customized supplement protocol packs tailored to their clients' unique needs.

A Seamless Solution for Practitioners

This partnership addresses a growing need among integrative health practitioners for tools that simplify supplement recommendations while elevating the client experience. By integrating Vitaboom’s capabilities, GetHealthy users can:

Easily build custom supplement protocols in just a few clicks.

in just a few clicks. Create private labeled, branded pill packs , reinforcing their practice's identity.

, reinforcing their practice's identity. Provide clients with daily-dosed, travel-friendly packets for convenience and compliance.

for convenience and compliance. Access over 40+ professional-grade supplement brands.

Simplifying Health for Clients

For clients, this partnership ensures an effortless way to follow supplement regimens. Clients receive pre-portioned, daily packets containing everything they need for the month. Subscription based Pill Packs have been shown to increase patient compliance and lead to better health outcomes.

Leadership Quotes

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Vitaboom to offer practitioners an even more powerful tool to customize and elevate their client care,” said Jon Armstrong, CEO of GetHealthy. “ This integration simplifies the process of creating personalized protocols while helping clients stay on track with their wellness goals.”

“ This collaboration is a game-changer for practitioners looking to scale their impact while providing an exceptional, branded experience for their clients,” added Dr. Darshan Shah, Founder and CEO of Vitaboom. “ Together, we’re making personalized wellness easier and more accessible than ever.”

About GetHealthy

GetHealthy, founded by Jon Armstrong, is a trusted e-commerce platform designed for integrative health practitioners, offering a wide range of professional-grade supplements, wellness products, and tools to help thousands of practitioners grow their businesses and better serve their clients. Learn more at gethealthy.store.

About Vitaboom

Vitaboom specializes in branded and personalized supplement packaging, providing customizable daily-dosed packets to simplify and enhance client compliance. Dr. Darshan Shah, founder and CEO of Vitaboom is also the founder and CEO of Next Health and host of Extend podcast. Learn more at vitaboom.com.